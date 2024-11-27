Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

The enchanting wedding ceremony took place at the picturesque Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan—an extraordinary setting that added to the glamour and elegance of the occasion. The newlyweds looked every bit regal as they exchanged garlands in the stunning backdrop of the fort.

The wedding celebrations of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth continue to mesmerize fans and followers, with the couple sharing yet another set of dreamy pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. These new photos, shared by Aditi on Wednesday, offer a glimpse into their magical journey together. While the couple hasn’t specified whether these pictures are throwbacks or from a recent ceremony, the images are truly captivating.

A Dreamy Wedding at Alila Fort, Rajasthan

The enchanting wedding ceremony took place at the picturesque Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan—an extraordinary setting that added to the glamour and elegance of the occasion. The newlyweds looked every bit regal as they exchanged garlands in the stunning backdrop of the fort. Aditi looked breathtaking in a red lehenga by the renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while Siddharth complemented her beauty in a classic Sabyasachi groom ensemble.

The carousel of pictures shared by Aditi included beautiful moments from the garland exchange ceremony, a beloved ritual in Indian weddings. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen greeting the camera with radiant smiles, embodying the joy and love of the occasion. Aditi’s caption beautifully captured the essence of their relationship: “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other.”

A Touch of Tradition with a Twist of Elegance

Earlier this month, Aditi had also shared a collection of pictures from their wedding, offering a deeper glimpse into their love story. Among the new set of wedding snaps, black-and-white photos stood out, adding a timeless and emotional touch. But what truly made these photos special was the presence of two iconic personalities—Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. Both were an integral part of the couple’s wedding celebrations and received special mentions from Aditi in her heartfelt post.

In her post, Aditi wrote, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond.” She thanked the influential people in her life, including Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and several other close family members and mentors who helped guide her and Siddharth through their journey.

Aditi and Siddharth’s Simple Yet Elegant Wedding Outfits

The couple’s wedding outfits were a testament to their taste for simplicity and elegance. Aditi, in a golden saree worn in the traditional South Indian style, embodied grace and beauty. She accessorized her look with flowers in her hair, adding an extra touch of charm. Siddharth, in a white dhoti-kurta set, perfectly complemented her, embracing traditional South-Indian wedding attire.

The couple announced their wedding on September 16, much to the joy of their fans. From their traditional South-Indian wedding ceremony to their intimate and picturesque wedding celebrations, Aditi and Siddharth have made every moment a magical one. Their fans can’t help but wait eagerly for more glimpses of their wedding celebrations as they continue to share beautiful memories.

A Year of Love, Magic, and Celebrations

As Aditi shared in her post, “We are not done yet, fam! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends.” The wedding festivities are far from over, and fans are in for more delightful surprises in the coming months. Aditi and Siddharth have truly made their wedding celebrations a celebration of love, family, and tradition—a perfect blend of modern elegance and cultural roots.

Aditi’s Heartfelt Thank You

Aditi’s social media posts have been filled with gratitude and love for those who have been part of their journey. She expressed her thanks to her family, mentors, and fans for their constant support and well wishes. “Thank you to our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha and Jayendra,” she wrote, acknowledging the important role each of these figures played in her and Siddharth’s lives.

As we continue to witness their magical year unfold, it’s clear that Aditi and Siddharth’s wedding celebrations will be cherished memories for years to come.

