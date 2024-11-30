ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

The fourth-generation K-pop group New Jeans, known for their global hits like Hype Boy and OMG, have parted ways from their agency, ADOR.

The fourth-generation K-pop group New Jeans, known for their global hits like Hype Boy and OMG, have parted ways from their agency, ADOR. ADOR is under parent company HYBE Corporation, who has been handling big names in K-pop like BTS and TXT. The five-member group, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, shared their decision in a late-night press conference, claiming ADOR failed to protect them and their staff, which led to the termination of their contract.

New Jeans, who debuted on July 22, 2022, with their single, ‘ATTENTION’, became one of the most popular kpop groups in no time, even when they were surrounded by controversies regarding their ages. The company was criticised for launching teenagers, given the ‘toxic’ environment in the big K-pop companies. Now, the girl group has accused ADOR of “mistreatment” and “manipulation.”

Allegations of Mistreatment

The conflict escalated after group member Hanni accused the agency of workplace harassment and manipulation. She stated, “This is not the type of work ethic we respect. Staying would only do us harm.” Haerin added, “We never broke any rules. HYBE and ADOR are the ones responsible.”

The group also accused ADOR of mistreating their staff and demanded an apology for derogatory remarks allegedly made by a HYBE executive. Additionally, they called for the reinstatement of former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, who played a pivotal role in their success before stepping down in August 2024.

ADOR has denied the allegations and stated that the group’s contracts remain valid until 2029. The agency insisted it had not breached its contractual obligations and called the termination “unilateral and invalid.”

Background of the Conflict

Former ADOR group executive producer and creative director Min Hee Jin left the position of ADOR’s CEO earlier this year after several months of tension with HYBE. She was accused of planning to make ADOR independent of HYBE, which she denied. In April 2024, HYBE initiated an audit of ADOR due to the accusations against Min for mismanagement and creative conflicts, for which Min had to resign.

After leaving the company, NewJeans publicly expressed support for Min and spoke out against HYBE’s management. In September, the group publicly called out the company during a livestream and testified to South Korea’s National Assembly about the harassment and discrimination they experienced.

On November 13, NewJeans presented a legal notice to ADOR demanding that the said contractual breaches be resolved within the next 14 days; otherwise, they would call it off. ADOR opposed the allegations and responded to them, stating no viable grounds existed for termination.

The contracts signed for seven years contain a clause that allows termination in case either party violates its duties. However, ADOR argued that trust issues raised by NewJeans do not constitute legal grounds for termination. The dispute is likely to head to court, with potential damages and trademark rights for the group’s name at stake.

HYBE in financial trouble?

The controversy has taken a toll on HYBE, with the company’s shares plunging nearly 7% following NewJeans’ announcement. The agency, known for managing global acts like BTS, saw over $423 million wiped from its market capitalization.

NewJeans’ departure is a major blow to HYBE since the group is one of the best-selling fourth-generation K-pop acts. Their success has been credited to innovative music and an image that resonates with people, which is mainly because of Min Hee Jin.

While the group plans to stay together, they face uncertainties regarding the use of their name, which is tied to their contract with ADOR. Despite the legal battles ahead, NewJeans reassured fans of their commitment to continue as a group and fight for their creative and professional rights.

