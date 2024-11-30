‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Businessman Raj Kundra has broken his silence regarding the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged money laundering involving his properties. Taking to Instagram, Kundra issued a statement emphasizing his full cooperation with authorities while expressing frustration over attempts to link his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to unrelated matters. Raj Kundra’s Statement In his Instagram […]

Businessman Raj Kundra has broken his silence regarding the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged money laundering involving his properties. Taking to Instagram, Kundra issued a statement emphasizing his full cooperation with authorities while expressing frustration over attempts to link his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to unrelated matters.

Raj Kundra’s Statement

In his Instagram Stories, Kundra wrote:

“To whom it may concern, while the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates,’ ‘pornographic,’ and ‘money laundering,’ let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth. In the end, justice will prevail.”

He further criticized the unnecessary involvement of his wife, stating:

“It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries!”

Shilpa Shetty’s Lawyer Responds

Reports suggesting ED raids at Shilpa Shetty’s properties were firmly denied by her legal team. A statement issued by her lawyer clarified that Shetty has no connection to the alleged offenses and no raids were conducted on her properties.

“These reports are misleading. Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has nothing to do with any offense of any nature. The investigation pertains to Mr. Raj Kundra, who is cooperating fully with authorities,” the lawyer stated.

The ED investigation relates to allegations of money laundering and links to pornography production, which surfaced against Kundra in 2021. While Kundra has consistently denied the accusations, the probe remains ongoing. Kundra’s recent statement underscores his commitment to cooperating with the investigation while reiterating confidence in eventual vindication.

Raj Kundra’s remarks reflect his frustration with the media’s narrative and his intent to protect his family’s reputation. As the investigation unfolds, Kundra has urged respect for personal boundaries and faith in the judicial process.