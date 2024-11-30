Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Businessman Raj Kundra has broken his silence regarding the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged money laundering involving his properties. Taking to Instagram, Kundra issued a statement emphasizing his full cooperation with authorities while expressing frustration over attempts to link his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to unrelated matters. Raj Kundra’s Statement In his Instagram […]

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Businessman Raj Kundra has broken his silence regarding the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged money laundering involving his properties. Taking to Instagram, Kundra issued a statement emphasizing his full cooperation with authorities while expressing frustration over attempts to link his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to unrelated matters.

Raj Kundra’s Statement

In his Instagram Stories, Kundra wrote:
“To whom it may concern, while the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates,’ ‘pornographic,’ and ‘money laundering,’ let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth. In the end, justice will prevail.”

He further criticized the unnecessary involvement of his wife, stating:
“It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries!”

Shilpa Shetty’s Lawyer Responds

Reports suggesting ED raids at Shilpa Shetty’s properties were firmly denied by her legal team. A statement issued by her lawyer clarified that Shetty has no connection to the alleged offenses and no raids were conducted on her properties.
“These reports are misleading. Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has nothing to do with any offense of any nature. The investigation pertains to Mr. Raj Kundra, who is cooperating fully with authorities,” the lawyer stated.

The ED investigation relates to allegations of money laundering and links to pornography production, which surfaced against Kundra in 2021. While Kundra has consistently denied the accusations, the probe remains ongoing. Kundra’s recent statement underscores his commitment to cooperating with the investigation while reiterating confidence in eventual vindication.

Raj Kundra’s remarks reflect his frustration with the media’s narrative and his intent to protect his family’s reputation. As the investigation unfolds, Kundra has urged respect for personal boundaries and faith in the judicial process.

Filed under

ED Raid Pornography Case Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty

Advertisement

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asserts Control Over Chennai and Districts

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asserts Control Over Chennai and Districts

Unique Notice Sent To Bus Driver And Conductor In Himachal Road Transport, Know Why

Unique Notice Sent To Bus Driver And Conductor In Himachal Road Transport, Know Why

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump In ‘Mar-A-Lago’ Amid Tarrif Threat

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump In ‘Mar-A-Lago’ Amid Tarrif Threat

Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

December 2024: Bank Holidays and Digital Banking Services Explained

December 2024: Bank Holidays and Digital Banking Services Explained

Entertainment

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox