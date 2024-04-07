Ahead of 'Pushpa 2' Teaser, Revisiting the Craze of the Allu Arjun-led Prequel

The makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ are set to unveil its official teaser on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. Going by the inside reports, the video is likely to feature a terrific background score and whistle-worthy mass moments. The film is a sequel to ‘Pushpa’, which hit screens in 2021 and emerged as a blockbuster.

The Sukumar-directed actioner featured Bunny as a laborer-turned-smuggler and set the stage for the second installment. With the ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser almost upon us, here is a look at why ‘Pushpa’ became a sensation.

Allu Arjun’s National Award-winning Performances

‘Pushpa’ featured Allu Arjun in a raw and rustic avatar, completely different from anything he had sported in the past. This added to the curiosity surrounding the film. The mass hero, to his credit, did complete justice to the character and his swag with ease.

Everything about his performance, right from the ‘body language to the accent, blended with the film’s world. This made the film feel more convincing.

Unforgettable Dialogues

The ‘Main Jhukenga Nahin’ dialogue and Allu Arjun’s trademark gesture have a fanbase of their of their own. And, rightly so. The dialogue symbolises the character’s never-give-up attitude in the face of adversity.

The ‘flower nahi, fire’ dialogue too became a rage with the audience. Politician Jignesh Mevani used a variant of the line in a speech in 2022, which served as strong proof of its popularity.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Impressive Turn As Srivalli

Romance is one of the key ingredients of commercial cinema. And, Pushpa was no exception on this front. It featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading the leading and established her as the ‘National Crush’. Her romantic scenes with Bunny worked mainly because of the raw and intense chemistry between the two.

Moreover, the film helped Rashmika push her limits as a performer. Srivalli, a village belle, was a departure from her urban characters in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Kirik Party’.

The Songs Hit The Right Notes

Devi Sri Prasad’s soundtrack was one of the highlights of the film as each song became popular and added a new flavour to ‘Pushpa’. ‘Srivalli’ became the romantic song of the year while its hookstep broke the internet in no time. Similarly, ‘Oo Antava’/’Oo Bolega’ mesmirised fans with its bold lyrics and catchy tunes. The soundtrack also featured chartbusters like ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Daako Daako’.

‘Pushpa’ marked Fahadh Faasil’s Telugu debut and opened new avenues for him. The Malayalam star had limited screen time in the actioner but made an impact with his stellar presence. Going by the events of the first part, he is expected to have a meatier role in the second part.

‘Pushpa 2’ is set to open in theatres on August 15.