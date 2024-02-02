The film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, has come to an end. Following extensive filming in Jordan for pivotal scenes, actors Akshay, Tiger, and Manushi Chhillar have returned to Mumbai, specifically to celebrate the film’s completion. At the Mumbai airport, producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted with the star cast.

Tiger gave Akshay a hug before they got into their separate cars and drove off. “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” starring Ali Abbas Zafar, is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Eid 2024. Akshay had earlier released the intriguing teaser video. He surprised followers on Instagram with a highly anticipated teaser video, captioning it, “Devil by brain, soldier by heart.” We are India, so beware of us!”

In the teaser, Akshay and Tiger were shown fighting their enemy—who wants to destroy India—in action pack mode. This pan-Indian film, which was shot in a variety of locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is generating excitement due to its expansive scope and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. In addition to Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, who all play important roles in the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an intriguing villain. The official teaser for the movie was recently released by the makers, and it was well received by the audience.