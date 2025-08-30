LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

Allu Kanakaratnam, grandmother of Allu Arjun and the Allu-Konidela family, passes away at 94. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun rush home to attend her last rites, as the Telugu film industry pays heartfelt tributes to a matriarch who shaped generations

Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 30, 2025 13:52:11 IST

The death of Allu Kanakaratnam, the beloved grandmother of the Allu and Konidela families and the grandmother of superstar Allu Arjun, at the age of 94 death a devastating blow to the Telugu film industry. Due to age-related health problems, she passed away early on Saturday morning.

The news has caused waves of grief in the industry as condolences for the family have been sent in from all directions. She was a quiet but important part of a film dynasty that has long shaped Telugu cinema. She was the wife of the late, great actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

The Family Gathers: Ram Charan’s Immediate Return

As soon as they learnt of the death of the beloved family elder, her grandsons, who had been away on business, hurried home. Allu Arjun, who was busy filming a movie in Mumbai, swiftly jetted back to Hyderabad to spend time with his family in this crisis. Likewise, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun’s cousin like family, gifted himself the opportunity of skipping his film schedule in doing this kind of drama.

In fact, Ram Charan was busy filming a grand song for his next release “Peddi” in Mysore when he encountered the shocking news. Without ado, he stopped the shoot and dashed to Hyderabad for the last rites.

A Pillar of Strength: Allu Arjun Legacy of Family Values

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan together reaffirm the strong family values that have been an intrinsic hallmark of this great film family. The arrangements for the funeral were personally supervised by producer Allu Aravind, son of Allu Kanakaratnam, and her son-in-law, megastar Chiranjeevi. The last rites are expected to take place on Saturday afternoon in Kokapet, where several family members, relatives, and industry colleagues are expected to arrive to pay their last respects.

The demise of Allu Kanakaratnam marked the end of an era for the family, but the legacy of her love, strength, and life values, as fondly remembered by Chiranjeevi in a heartfelt tribute, will continue to inspire generations.

Also Read: Pahlaj Nihalani Reveals This Top Bollywood Actress Once Refused To Work With Govinda

Tags: allu arjunAllu Arjun grandmother deathRam Charan

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds
Blake Lively Subpoena Clash Sparks Outrage; Gets Dubbed ‘Narcissistic, Liar, Bully, Brat’ In Legal Storm

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?