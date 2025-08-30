Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute

The death of Allu Kanakaratnam, the beloved grandmother of the Allu and Konidela families and the grandmother of superstar Allu Arjun, at the age of 94 death a devastating blow to the Telugu film industry. Due to age-related health problems, she passed away early on Saturday morning.

The news has caused waves of grief in the industry as condolences for the family have been sent in from all directions. She was a quiet but important part of a film dynasty that has long shaped Telugu cinema. She was the wife of the late, great actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

The Family Gathers: Ram Charan’s Immediate Return

As soon as they learnt of the death of the beloved family elder, her grandsons, who had been away on business, hurried home. Allu Arjun, who was busy filming a movie in Mumbai, swiftly jetted back to Hyderabad to spend time with his family in this crisis. Likewise, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun’s cousin like family, gifted himself the opportunity of skipping his film schedule in doing this kind of drama.

In fact, Ram Charan was busy filming a grand song for his next release “Peddi” in Mysore when he encountered the shocking news. Without ado, he stopped the shoot and dashed to Hyderabad for the last rites.

A Pillar of Strength: Allu Arjun Legacy of Family Values

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan together reaffirm the strong family values that have been an intrinsic hallmark of this great film family. The arrangements for the funeral were personally supervised by producer Allu Aravind, son of Allu Kanakaratnam, and her son-in-law, megastar Chiranjeevi. The last rites are expected to take place on Saturday afternoon in Kokapet, where several family members, relatives, and industry colleagues are expected to arrive to pay their last respects.

The demise of Allu Kanakaratnam marked the end of an era for the family, but the legacy of her love, strength, and life values, as fondly remembered by Chiranjeevi in a heartfelt tribute, will continue to inspire generations.

Also Read: Pahlaj Nihalani Reveals This Top Bollywood Actress Once Refused To Work With Govinda