Home > Entertainment > Pahlaj Nihalani Reveals This Top Bollywood Actress Once Refused To Work With Govinda

Pahlaj Nihalani Reveals This Top Bollywood Actress Once Refused To Work With Govinda

Pahlaj Nihalani reveals how Madhuri Dixit’s scheduling conflicts led her to walk away from a Govinda-starrer, opening the door for Neelam Kothari. The film, Ilzaam (1986), became a blockbuster, proving that unpredictable casting choices can create iconic Bollywood moments

Madhuri’s exit gave rise to Govinda-Neelam’s blockbuster hit Ilzaam. (Pc: Pinterest)
Madhuri’s exit gave rise to Govinda-Neelam’s blockbuster hit Ilzaam. (Pc: Pinterest)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 26, 2025 16:42:33 IST

In a shocking revelation, veteran filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani has recounted the behind-the-scenes story of how actress Madhuri Dixit walked out of a major film project, which would have seen her paired with megastar Govinda. The movie, which would go on to be a major success, left the fans speculating as to what could have been. As Nihalani explained it was all a simple professional decision which was linked to schedule and prior commitments of Madhuri, and thus the way was given to a new collaboration.

This sudden twist of events gave rise to the casting of the actress Neelam Kothari who appeared in the lead role, a choice which was a very successful one. Nihalani shares the candid details of the untypically unpredictable elements that drive casting in Bollywood, which depend on a plethora of factors other than on-screen chemistry between a star and a movie.

Casting Conundrum: The Madhuri-Govinda Pairing That Never Was

The starring of Madhuri Dixit and Govinda as a couple had all the potential to be a box office smasher, with two individuals with a huge fan following and popularity in late 1980s and early 1990s. They were both at the zenith of their professional careers at that time, with Madhuri having given such hits as Tezaab and Dil and Govinda having reinvented comedy and dance in such films as Ilzaam and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Nihalani said that he had sent the script to Madhuri, as he trusted her to be the best to play that role. But Madhuri does not have ample time as she is committed with other projects and she could not easily spare time to fit in this film which was offered by Nihalani. Her dedication to her previous commitments, and professional integrity meant she was unable to accept the offer with grace and dignity, a fact which, although disappointing to the film maker, was a proclamation of her ethical work ethic. This left a casting vacuum that had to be filled very fast.

Neelam Kothari: The Unconventional Replacement

After Madhuri refused Pahlaj Nihalani cast Neelam Kothari, a well-established actress already with the films like Love 86 and Sindoor. It was a less traditional combination of Neelam and Govinda, but it worked as a love pair on the big screen. The movie in question, Ilzaam, (1986) turned out to be a blockbuster and propelled Govinda into the limelight as an A-lister, and Neelam as a popular heroine.

The casting choice made by Nihalani to cast Neelam was a risk that ended up paying handsomely, with chemistry being more valuable than the star factor alone. The success of this movie is an excellent illustration of the fact that casting, in general, is a risk and experiment whose success can bring a very positive result, which is no worse than the result with stars.

Also Read: Govinda And Neelam Kothari’s Love Story: Bollywood’s Couple Through the Years

Tags: govindamadhuri dixitNeelam Kothari

