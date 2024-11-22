Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Their son's marriage to Jolie ended in 2016. Since the celebrity divorce and court case ensued, the couple has not met the children.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Children Kept Away From Pitt's Parents For 8 Years, Here's Why

The protracted legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie left many casualties in its wake, such as the Pitt’s father and mother, William (Bill), and Jane Pitt.

Grandparents suffers separation with kids

Once deeply involved in the lives of their six grandchildren, the elderly couple Bill, 83, and Jane, 84, hasn’t seen their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, in nearly eight years!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Their son’s marriage to Jolie ended in 2016. Since the celebrity divorce and court case ensued, the couple has not met the children.

The estrangement has been particularly painful for the Pitts, who live in Missouri and remain close to their other grandchildren from Brad’s siblings, Doug and Julie. Though still sharing family moments with those grandchildren, Brad’s children were sorely missed.

Angelina Jolie and The Pitts

The public last saw the Pitts with their grandchildren in 2014, when Pitts accompanied their children to attend the Hollywood premiere of Jolie’s ‘Unbroken’ At the time, Jane said, “We’re so very proud of Angie. This means so much to our family, especially our grandchildren. We love her dearly.

The Divorce

Jolie had also complimented Brad’s parents over unconditional love extended to her adopted children, Maddox and Zahara, by saying that “when I first met them, I did not know how they were going to be, but they are equally loving with them.

However, things turned sour after Jolie filed for a divorce back in 2016, following an alleged altercation between Pitt and their eldest son, Maddox on a private jet. Since then, Pitt has been reportedly having “virtually no contact” with the older children. Recently, the last few months, “Pitt” had to be dropped legally from Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne’s surnames. Decisions that have further saddened their grandparents.

In an added blow, Jolie’s estranged husband’s father, actor Jon Voight has also spoken out and expressed sadness over his lack of contact with his grandchildren. Voight, of course recently pleaded with his daughter and Pitt to reconcile for the sake of stability.

Meanwhile, the former couple remains locked in a bitter legal dispute over their French estate, Château Miraval. Despite their divorce being finalized in 2019, issues over property and custody continue to complicate an already acrimonious split.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

angelina jolie angelina jolie brad pitt angelina jolie kids Brad Pitt parents
