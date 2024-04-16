Anushka Sharma Offers A Glimpse Of Baby Akaay But There's a Twist…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple of Bollywood and cricketing world, recently welcomed their second bundle of joy into their lives in February this year. Making the announcement on social media, they shared the joyous news with their fans and well-wishers. Speculations had been rife about the arrival of their son, with rumors circulating that Anushka and Virat had welcomed their baby boy in London.

While Virat Kohli is currently occupied with his commitments in the IPL 2024, Anushka Sharma reportedly returned to India after the birth of their second child. It was reported that the couple had traveled to the UK in January for the arrival of their little one. Shortly after the birth, Virat was spotted in London with their daughter Vamika, showcasing his doting father side.

Adding to the excitement, paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to confirm the news and revealed that Anushka had given an exclusive glimpse of baby Akaay to the paparazzi at the airport. She also promised to meet them soon for a get-together, expressing her willingness to pose for photos when her kids are not around. This gesture mirrored the similar instance when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had invited the paparazzi to their residence, where Ranbir shared a glimpse of their little one with the photographers.

In February, Anushka and Virat took to their social media handles to share the joyous news with their fans, expressing their happiness and love as they welcomed their baby boy, Akaay, into the world, becoming Vamika’s little brother.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in December 2017, have been embracing parenthood with immense joy and grace. After the release of her movie “Zero” in 2018, Anushka took a break from acting to focus on her family life. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, adding more joy to their lives and strengthening their bond as a family.

As they continue to cherish these precious moments, fans eagerly await glimpses of their adorable family and shower them with love and blessings for their journey ahead.