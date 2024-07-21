‘Bad Newz’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Witnesses Nearly 25% Growth

‘Bad Newz’, which opened in theatres on July 19, collected a decent Rs 8.3 crore (nett) on its first day to emerge as the highest opener of Vicky Kaushal’s career. The film then witnessed nearly 25% growth on its first Saturday (July 20) despite facing competition from the holdover release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which hit screens on June 27.

‘Bad Newz’ Has A Good Day 2 At The Box Office

‘Bad Newz’, starring Vicky Kaushal, collected an impressive Rs 8.3 crore* on its first day despite receiving mixed reviews. It continued its run on Saturday, July 20, and collected Rs 10 crore. Its two-day collection stands at Rs 18.3 crore.

Given the subject matter, Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab are its strong markets. Bad Newz is expected to grow further today (July 21) as it is the first Sunday. The film’s fate will eventually be decided on Monday (July 22), which is its first working day.

‘Bad Newz’ faces no competition from ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Indian 2’, especially in Hindi as both films have failed to make an impact at the box office. The comedy-drama may, however, still face competition from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ despite its reduced screen count. The Prabhas-led dystopian drama has emerged as a global sensation and is still the top choice of fans especially in the Hindi and Telugu markets. The mixed word-of-mouth might also affect ‘Bad Newz’ in the long run.

About ‘Bad Newz’

‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama, directed by Anand Tiwari. It revolves around Saloni, a chef, who finds herself in an unusual situation after a “night of passion” with her ex-husband and boss. She is then forced to make a difficult decision. ‘Bad Newz’ stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma make special appearances in the film, which is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Good Newwz’.

‘Bad Newz’ opened in theatres on July 19 and is currently playing in theatres.

*Figures as per Sacnik