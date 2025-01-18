Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil has been notable for its fierce competition and dramatic twists. As the finale approaches, social media is abuzz with predictions, fan wars, and countdowns. The grand finale promises a spectacular close to this gripping season.

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is set to take place on January 19, 2025, bringing the 15-week journey of intense competition, emotional drama, and thrilling tasks to a close. Hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, the finale will air live from 6 PM onwards on Disney+ Hotstar and Vijay TV.

This season started with 18 contestants, later joined by six wild card entrants, making the competition even more challenging. After weeks of eliminations and mid-week surprises, the final five contestants—Muthukumaran, Soundariya, Raayan, Vishal, and Pavithra—will battle it out for the coveted trophy and a ₹50 lakh cash prize.

With voting lines officially closed, online polls have provided a glimpse of audience preferences. Muthukumaran has emerged as a fan favorite in two separate polls:

Poll 1: Muthukumaran leads with 49.28% of the votes (277,207 votes), followed by Soundariya (19.98%), Vishal (13.67%), Raayan (9.46%), and Pavithra (7.61%). Poll 2: Muthukumaran garners 41.68% of the votes (48,842 votes), with Soundariya (19.09%) and Pavithra (13.73%) taking the second and third spots, respectively.

While these polls indicate Muthukumaran as the likely winner, the unpredictability of Bigg Boss finales keeps fans guessing.

What to Expect in the Finale

The finale promises to be a spectacular event, featuring:

Energetic performances by the finalists.

Special appearances from former housemates , celebrating the season’s journey.

, celebrating the season’s journey. Heartfelt moments as finalists reflect on their time in the house.

Adding to the excitement, eliminated contestants such as Jacqueline Lydia, Arun Prasath, Deepak, Manjiri, Raanav, Tharshika, Anshidha, Arnav, Ravinder, Sunita Gogoi, Sachana Namidass, Varshini, Riya, Shiva, Anandhi, Ranjith, Jeffry, Satya, and Dharsha Gupta will re-enter the house to share nostalgic moments, making the finale an emotional and celebratory affair.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Wars

The season has been buzzing on social media, with fans debating their favorites and predicting outcomes. Vijay Sethupathi’s hosting has also drawn significant praise, adding charm to this action-packed season.

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil has been notable for its fierce competition and dramatic twists. As the finale approaches, social media is abuzz with predictions, fan wars, and countdowns. The grand finale promises a spectacular close to this gripping season.

With the top five contestants ready for the ultimate showdown, viewers can expect drama, suspense, and surprises in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale. Will Muthukumaran’s lead in online polls translate into victory, or will another contestant steal the spotlight? Tune in this Sunday to find out!

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked