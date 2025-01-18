Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following a violent attack at his Bandra West residence on Thursday. Khan suffered multiple stab wounds during a confrontation with an intruder at his apartment, which escalated when the assailant confronted the actor’s maid. After undergoing emergency surgery, Khan’s doctors have confirmed that he is now “out of danger” and is being closely monitored.

Health Insurance Coverage Amidst Recovery

In the wake of the incident, details of Khan’s health insurance claim surfaced on social media, sparking a significant reaction. Niva Bupa Health Insurance, which covers Khan, acknowledged the leak and issued a statement offering their support. According to the company, a cashless pre-authorization request was approved for his hospitalization. The insurer approved an initial sum of ₹25 lakh to cover treatment costs, with the remaining balance to be settled based on the final bills once his treatment is completed.

Niva Bupa also expressed their hope for Khan’s speedy recovery, offering reassurance to the public that they are supporting him during this challenging time.

Leaked Insurance Document Causes Online Stir

On Friday, a document from Niva Bupa detailing Khan’s health insurance claim surfaced on the platform X (formerly Twitter). The document revealed that Khan had filed a claim for ₹35,95,700, with ₹25 lakh already approved for his treatment. Other information in the leaked document included his diagnosis of “injury of unspecified body region,” along with his room category and expected discharge date of January 21.

The document quickly spread across social media, with some users commenting on the swift approval process for the celebrity’s claim. Some even highlighted the apparent disparity between the experiences of high-profile individuals and the average person seeking insurance approval.

Police Investigation into the Attack

Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation into the attack, which they believe was an attempted robbery. According to DCP Dixit Gedam of Zone 9, the assailant gained access to Khan’s residence via a fire escape stairway. Authorities have arrested Waris Ali Salmani, a carpenter, who had been employed at Khan’s apartment just days before the attack. Salmani is currently being questioned by the police in connection with the stabbing.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Filed under

saif ali khan

