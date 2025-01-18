Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, with multiple teams working to piece together the details of the incident.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, with multiple teams working to piece together the details of the incident. Authorities suspect the assailant may have used a local or express train from Bandra to either flee the city or go into a nearby area. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from local and express train stations but have not yet identified any significant criminal background or personal details about the suspect.

Despite the passage of 48 hours, the police are still without leads, and the circumstances of the attack continue to puzzle investigators. Authorities suggest that the thief’s actions—particularly changing his clothes in an attempt to evade capture—might be influenced by crime dramas or movies.

In a related development, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan provided her statement to the Bandra Police regarding the incident. The statement, recorded at her residence on Friday evening, adds to the growing number of accounts related to the attack, with over 30 statements gathered so far. As part of the investigation, 20 police teams and 10 Crime Branch teams have been mobilized. CCTV footage from the vicinity has been collected, and three suspects are currently being interrogated, though no arrests have been made yet.

Saif’s staff members were questioned but were later released. In addition, the auto-rickshaw driver who helped Saif that night has also shared his account with the authorities. He recounted seeing a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw around 2 a.m. on Thursday. When he approached, he found Saif Ali Khan, covered in blood, coming out of his residence with a few others. The actor appeared to be bleeding from his neck and back, and the driver quickly took him to Lilavati Hospital.

The situation escalated when Saif tried to intervene in an altercation, leading to him sustaining multiple stab wounds. Following the attack, Saif underwent surgery at the hospital. Medical reports confirmed that one of the wounds caused significant injury to his spinal cord, requiring the removal of a 2.5-inch blade from his spine. While Saif’s condition is stable, doctors are continuing to monitor his recovery.

