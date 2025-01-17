Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a stabbing incident at his Mumbai residence, doctors at Lilavati Hospital have provided an update on his condition. O

A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a stabbing incident at his Mumbai residence, doctors at Lilavati Hospital have provided an update on his condition. On Friday, the medical team treating the actor held a press briefing and assured fans that Saif is stable and recovering, though he has been advised complete bed rest for the time being.

Doctors Provide Details on Saif’s Recovery

The doctors shared that while Saif’s injuries are healing, one of the stab wounds to his back will require more time to recover fully. Consequently, the actor has been asked to minimize his movements for at least a week to avoid any complications.

The medical team also revealed that Saif is currently under observation and, depending on his recovery progress, could be discharged within the next two to three days.

What Transpired at Saif Ali Khan’s Residence?

The shocking incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. At around 2 AM, the actor intervened after hearing a commotion in his son Jeh’s room, where a female employee was being attacked. In the ensuing confrontation, the intruder stabbed Saif six times before fleeing. The female employee also sustained injuries.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital immediately after the incident, and doctors confirmed he is now out of danger.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Appeals for Privacy

On Thursday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a statement addressing the traumatic event. The actress expressed her family’s need for privacy as they come to terms with the incident.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage,” she stated.

Kareena also emphasized the importance of respecting their personal space during this sensitive time, adding, “The constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request your cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the attack. They have formed multiple teams to track down the assailant and are examining CCTV footage to identify him. The incident has raised questions about the safety and security of celebrities in the city.

