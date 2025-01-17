Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a stabbing incident at his Mumbai residence, doctors at Lilavati Hospital have provided an update on his condition. O

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a stabbing incident at his Mumbai residence, doctors at Lilavati Hospital have provided an update on his condition. On Friday, the medical team treating the actor held a press briefing and assured fans that Saif is stable and recovering, though he has been advised complete bed rest for the time being.

Doctors Provide Details on Saif’s Recovery

The doctors shared that while Saif’s injuries are healing, one of the stab wounds to his back will require more time to recover fully. Consequently, the actor has been asked to minimize his movements for at least a week to avoid any complications.

The medical team also revealed that Saif is currently under observation and, depending on his recovery progress, could be discharged within the next two to three days.

What Transpired at Saif Ali Khan’s Residence?

The shocking incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. At around 2 AM, the actor intervened after hearing a commotion in his son Jeh’s room, where a female employee was being attacked. In the ensuing confrontation, the intruder stabbed Saif six times before fleeing. The female employee also sustained injuries.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital immediately after the incident, and doctors confirmed he is now out of danger.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Appeals for Privacy

On Thursday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a statement addressing the traumatic event. The actress expressed her family’s need for privacy as they come to terms with the incident.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage,” she stated.

Kareena also emphasized the importance of respecting their personal space during this sensitive time, adding, “The constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request your cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the attack. They have formed multiple teams to track down the assailant and are examining CCTV footage to identify him. The incident has raised questions about the safety and security of celebrities in the city.

Also Read: Metro Fare To Cut Down By 50 % For Students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Filed under

Health Update saif ali khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For Corruption?

Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For...

Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

US Police Dog, ‘Rocky’ Wounded In Shootout; Social Media Calls Him A Hero

US Police Dog, ‘Rocky’ Wounded In Shootout; Social Media Calls Him A Hero

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If Knife Was 2mm Deeper

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox