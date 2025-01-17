Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Metro Fare To Cut Down By 50 % For Students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve a 50% concession on Delhi Metro fares for students, citing the significant financial burden on them.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve a 50% concession on Delhi Metro fares for students, citing the significant financial burden on them. Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has proposed that both the Delhi government and the Centre share the cost of implementing this initiative.

Kejriwal’s Letter to PM Modi

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, Kejriwal highlighted the importance of the Delhi Metro as a vital mode of transport for students commuting to schools and colleges across the city. He emphasized that such a move would provide much-needed financial relief to students and their families.

“I write to bring to your attention a pressing issue concerning students in Delhi. A substantial number of students depend on the metro for their daily travel to educational institutions. To ease their financial burden, I propose a 50% concession on metro fares for students,” Kejriwal stated.

He also noted that the Delhi Metro is jointly funded by the central and Delhi governments, with both parties contributing equally. “Therefore, the cost of this concession should also be shared equally between the two governments,” he added.

AAP’s Plans for Free Bus Travel for Students

Kejriwal further revealed that the Delhi government, under AAP’s leadership, is planning to make bus travel completely free for students. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister would support the metro fare concession proposal, which aligns with the government’s efforts to make public transport more accessible.

Notably, the Delhi government has already implemented free bus rides for women in the city, and the move to extend this benefit to students is in line with its broader transportation policies. However, due to the model code of conduct in place ahead of the elections, any such decisions would only take effect after the formation of the new government.

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections

As Delhi prepares for its Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8, the metro fare concession proposal has sparked discussions on improving affordability and accessibility of public transportation for students. Whether the initiative will gain approval remains to be seen, but it has certainly brought the focus back on the challenges faced by Delhi’s student community.

