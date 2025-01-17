Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Does A Surprise Midnight Inspection At AIIMS Delhi, Father Of A Patient Says ‘Its Been A Month Sitting There’, Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited patients and their families camping on roads, footpaths, and subways near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi Does A Surprise Midnight Inspection At AIIMS Delhi, Father Of A Patient Says ‘Its Been A Month Sitting There’, Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited patients and their families camping on roads, footpaths, and subways near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Gandhi expressed his concern over their struggles and accused both the Central and Delhi governments of neglecting their responsibilities toward these vulnerable individuals.

Addressing the Plight of the Unseen

During his visit, Gandhi interacted with several patients and their families who had traveled from distant regions seeking treatment at AIIMS. Many of them have been forced to endure harsh conditions, spending nights in the biting cold without adequate shelter or support.

Sharing his observations on Instagram, Gandhi wrote in Hindi, “Burdened by disease, the biting cold, and government apathy—today I met patients and their families outside AIIMS who have come from far-off places seeking treatment.”

He further added, “On their journey to receive treatment, they are compelled to sleep on the streets, footpaths, and subways, clinging to hope amidst hunger, hardships, and the freezing ground.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Criticism of Government Apathy

Gandhi strongly criticized the Central and Delhi governments for their inaction in addressing the plight of these individuals. He accused both administrations of showing insensitivity and failing to provide basic facilities for those seeking medical care.

“The insensitivity of both the Central and Delhi governments is evident. They have completely failed to fulfill their responsibility toward the public,” Gandhi stated.

A Call for Compassionate Governance

This visit is part of Gandhi’s broader efforts to highlight issues affecting marginalized and underserved communities across the country. By drawing attention to the hardships faced by those awaiting treatment at AIIMS, Gandhi has emphasized the need for compassionate governance and better healthcare infrastructure.

Healthcare Inequities in Focus

Gandhi’s visit underscores a significant issue in India’s healthcare system: the lack of accessible and affordable care for people from rural and underprivileged backgrounds. AIIMS, as one of the country’s premier medical institutions, attracts patients from across India, many of whom cannot afford accommodations while awaiting treatment.

As winter intensifies in the capital, the situation for these patients and their families becomes increasingly dire, raising questions about the adequacy of government policies to support the healthcare needs of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

Rahul Gandhi’s gesture has resonated with many who see it as a reminder of the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. However, critics argue that political leaders must go beyond rhetoric and work toward sustainable solutions to address systemic issues in healthcare.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Attacked In Bandra Apartment, Police Forms 20 Teams To Arrest Intruder

Filed under

Rahul Gandhi Surprise Visit At AIIMS Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face...

SpaceX Successfully Executes Second ‘Chopsticks’ Catch While Starship Explodes In Mid-Flight

SpaceX Successfully Executes Second ‘Chopsticks’ Catch While Starship Explodes In Mid-Flight

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-...

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Trump Inauguration: Why Is The U.S. President Sworn In On January 20th When Elections Happen In November

Trump Inauguration: Why Is The U.S. President Sworn In On January 20th When Elections Happen...

Entertainment

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Konkona Sen Sharma Calls Out Paps For Invading Family’s Privacy

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Konkona Sen Sharma Calls Out Paps For Invading Family’s

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Will The Actor Be Shifted From ICU A Day After The Tragic Incident?

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Will The Actor Be Shifted From ICU A Day

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox