Saif Ali Khan Attacked In Bandra Apartment, Police Forms 20 Teams To Arrest Intruder

Mumbai Police have launched an extensive operation to apprehend the intruder who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence.

Mumbai Police have launched an extensive operation to apprehend the intruder who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence. The incident, which occurred early Thursday morning, left the actor and two others injured. Police have formed 20 teams and are leveraging CCTV footage, technical expertise, and their network of informers to track down the suspect.

Details of the Attack

The assailant, armed with a wooden stick and a Hexa blade, broke into the actor’s apartment in the upscale Satguru Sharan building. Saif Ali Khan, 54, sustained six stab injuries, including a serious wound to his neck. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors have assured that the actor is now out of danger and on a “100% recovery path.”

The intruder also injured Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse, and a domestic worker during the altercation. According to Philip’s statement, the attacker entered the room of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son, Jeh, demanding ₹1 crore. When confronted, he pushed Philip aside before being interrupted by the actor and his wife, Kareena. A scuffle ensued, during which the attacker stabbed Khan and fled the scene.

CCTV Footage and Suspect Description

CCTV footage from the building shows the suspect, a man between 35 and 40 years old, fleeing the premises at 2:33 a.m. He was wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf. The footage reveals that he descended the stairs from the 12th floor, where the actor resides, to the sixth floor before vanishing from the cameras’ view.

Police suspect the attacker may have changed his clothes before escaping and are investigating whether he had prior knowledge of the building’s layout.

Investigative Efforts

The Bandra police have recorded statements from the building’s guards, house staff, and residents. They are also questioning two individuals who were working on the building’s terrace. Authorities suspect the attacker used service shafts and stairwells to bypass the lobby cameras.

“Based on the CCTV footage and other clues, we are confident of apprehending the suspect soon,” an official said. Police are also checking if the attacker has a criminal history.

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital described Saif Ali Khan’s survival as miraculous. A 2.5-inch blade fragment was removed from his spine during surgery. The actor is reportedly recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon.

Ongoing Investigation

As the search intensifies, police teams are collaborating with technical experts and informers to close in on the suspect. Mumbai Police assured the public that every effort is being made to bring the attacker to justice.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan In Horrific Situation As Car Unavilabe, Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Rushed To Hospital In Auto