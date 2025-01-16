Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan In Horrific Situation As Car Unavilabe, Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Rushed To Hospital In Auto

The 54-year-old actor, bleeding heavily and in critical condition, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who displayed remarkable presence of mind.

Saif Ali Khan In Horrific Situation As Car Unavilabe, Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Rushed To Hospital In Auto

In a shocking incident on Thursday morning, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. The 54-year-old actor, bleeding heavily and in critical condition, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who displayed remarkable presence of mind.

A Quick-Thinking Son Saves Precious Time

When the family’s car wasn’t ready for immediate departure, Ibrahim, 23, quickly hailed an auto-rickshaw to ensure his father received timely medical attention. The hospital was just two kilometers away, but every second mattered. Helping his injured father into the three-wheeler, Ibrahim’s quick action potentially averted a more serious outcome.

According to a report by NDTV, a video captured moments after the incident showed Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, standing near the auto-rickshaw and speaking with house staff, visibly shaken by the morning’s events.

Details of the Attack

The horrifying attack occurred during a robbery attempt at Saif’s Bandra residence on the 12th floor of an upscale housing society. The assailant, presumed to be a thief, reportedly climbed the building using a pipe and entered through an open window. During the scuffle that ensued, Saif sustained six injuries, two of which were deep wounds, including one dangerously close to his spine.

The thief was discovered hiding in one of the rooms by the family’s maid, triggering the confrontation. Saif’s injuries were severe enough to require surgery, and doctors later removed a piece of the knife from his body.

Post-Surgery Update

Following surgery, Saif is now out of immediate danger and remains under observation in the ICU. His medical team has assured fans and well-wishers that the actor’s condition is stable, though doctors are closely monitoring his recovery.

Police Investigation Underway

Mumbai Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, concluding that the assailant was likely a lone thief with no links to terror organizations. Preliminary findings suggest that the residential building lacked adequate security measures, enabling the thief to climb to Saif’s apartment undetected.

CCTV footage from the building and its surroundings has been seized for analysis, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the attacker.

While Saif recuperates from the traumatic ordeal, his family and fans are grateful for the timely intervention of his son Ibrahim, whose quick thinking undoubtedly made a critical difference.

Resilience Amidst Adversity

Known for his calm demeanor and resilience, Saif Ali Khan has faced this setback with characteristic strength. As he begins his journey toward recovery, the incident serves as a reminder that challenges can arise when least expected. For now, the focus remains on Saif’s health and the ongoing investigation to bring the assailant to justice.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Filed under

elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan Rushed to hospital Saif Ali Khan Attacked

Advertisement

Also Read

Central Government Approves 8th Central Pay Commission

Central Government Approves 8th Central Pay Commission

Saif Ali Khan’s Maid Interrogated By Police In Connection With Actor’s Stabbing

Saif Ali Khan’s Maid Interrogated By Police In Connection With Actor’s Stabbing

The Hidden Health Risks Of Sanitary Pads And Tampons

The Hidden Health Risks Of Sanitary Pads And Tampons

“Not Correct To Call Mumbai Unsafe”: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To Attack On Saif Ali Khan

“Not Correct To Call Mumbai Unsafe”: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To Attack On Saif...

State Department Credits Trump for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Hours After Biden Takes Credit

State Department Credits Trump for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Hours After Biden Takes Credit

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s Maid Interrogated By Police In Connection With Actor’s Stabbing

Saif Ali Khan’s Maid Interrogated By Police In Connection With Actor’s Stabbing

“Not Correct To Call Mumbai Unsafe”: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To Attack On Saif Ali Khan

“Not Correct To Call Mumbai Unsafe”: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To Attack On Saif

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Mumbai Police Says Identity of The Accused Confirmed

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Mumbai Police Says Identity of The Accused Confirmed

How Did the Intruder Gain Entry In Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra Home? Police Suspects House Help’s Role

How Did the Intruder Gain Entry In Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra Home? Police Suspects House

Saif Ali Khan Attack: How Did the Intruder Escape CCTV Detection?

Saif Ali Khan Attack: How Did the Intruder Escape CCTV Detection?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox