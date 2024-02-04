Chiranjeevi celebrates Padma Vibhushan honour at star-studded celebration hosted by Upasana Kamineni

“Megastar” Chiranjeevi graced a celebration on Saturday that his daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela threw in his honor. The seasoned actor received the Padma Vibhushan award recently. Ram Charan, the son of Chiranjeevi, was among the film industry attendees at the party.

Revanth Reddy, the chief minister of Telangana, along with Venkatesh, Brahamanandam, Thabitha Bandreddi, Suresh Babu, Mythri Naveen, Dil Raju, Shankar, Sharwanand, Vamshi Paidipally, Niharika, Varun Tej, and Allu Aravind were present. Chiranjeevi, who was wearing all black, was spotted exiting his vehicle and walking into the celebration area. With his hands folded, he greeted everyone at the door. According to reports, the family’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad served as the party location. Nagarjuna was also seen arriving at the location in an additional video. It appears that Ram Charan may have been following the dress code because he was also spotted wearing all-black.

Chiranjeevi received the Padma Vibhushan award in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema. Along with his gratitude note on social media, the “megastar,” as he is affectionately known by his fans, wrote one. In addition, Ram had written a lengthy letter to his father wishing him well on his honor. Chiranjeevi was last spotted in Bholaa, which is related to work. His next film appearance is scheduled for January 10, 2025, when Vishwambhara will be released in theaters.