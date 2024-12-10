Did Jay-Z Begin Dating Beyoncé When She Was Just 16?

Photos of Jay-Z, then 28, with a 16-year-old Beyoncé have reignited debates about the timeline of their relationship, as the rapper faces a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct from 2000, which he denies as a "blackmail attempt."

Photos recently resurfaced showing Jay-Z, then 28, with a 16-year-old Beyoncé have reignited discussions about the timeline of their relationship, casting doubt on earlier statements about when they first met and became romantically involved.

Jay-Z facing allegations

The renewed attention comes as Jay-Z, now 55, faces a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on September 7, 2000, following the MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper has denied the allegations, calling them a “blackmail attempt.” Around the same period, Jay-Z, then 30, was publicly seen with Beyoncé, who was reportedly 19 at the time.

According to Beyoncé, they first met when she was 18 and spent a year as friends before their relationship turned romantic. However, rapper has previously indicated they met when Beyoncé was 16, claiming, “She will be mine.” A photograph believed to be from the set of Destiny’s Child’s No, No, No music video supports this, showing them together just two months after Beyoncé’s 16th birthday. Despite these details, there is no suggestion of any inappropriate behavior at the time.

Evidence of early meetings between Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Another photo from January 31, 1998, shows American rapper attending a Destiny’s Child performance at the Prime Time 21 nightclub in North Dallas. Beyoncé was just 16 at the time. Reports have consistently placed their initial meeting between 1999 and 2000, aligning with Beyoncé’s claim that their romantic relationship began when she was 19.

In a 2008 Seventeen magazine interview, Beyoncé reiterated that she was 18 when they met and 19 when they started dating. In 2013, she told Oprah Winfrey that their relationship began with over a year of phone conversations, emphasizing, “We were friends first, and that foundation is so important.” However, in a 2007 interview with Charlie Rose, Jay-Z seemed to suggest they had known each other since Beyoncé was 16.

Married for 16 years

Now married for 16 years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z share three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Sir and Rumi, 7. The family recently appeared united at the red carpet premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, where Blue Ivy voices the character Kiara. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, also attended, although her social media activity earlier in the day, including a controversial “like” on a post about the lawsuit against American rapper caused a stir.

Jay-Z has publicly admitted to past infidelity, which was highlighted by the infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator incident where Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, physically attacked him. The altercation, captured on surveillance footage, was later addressed in a joint statement calling it a “private family matter.”

Past relationships and controversies of Jay-Z

Before Beyoncé, Jay-Z was rumored to have been interested in singer Aaliyah, who was 20 years old at the time while the American rapper was 29. Damon Dash, Jay-Z’s former business partner and Aaliyah’s boyfriend until her tragic death at 22, revealed that the American rapper had shown interest in the late artist, although their relationship was never confirmed.

American rapper’s past collaborations with R. Kelly have also drawn criticism. Dash condemned their joint album The Best of Both Worlds in light of Kelly’s abusive history, including his illegal marriage to a 15-year-old Aaliyah.

