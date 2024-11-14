Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why It Was Cut

Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, recently shared that another kiss—one he gave Pedro Pascal on the forehead during a fight scene rehearsal—was also ultimately removed. In an interview with a publication, the 28-year-old actor explained that he spontaneously decided to add the gesture.

In a recent interview, Denzel Washington shared that a same-sex kiss he filmed for Gladiator II, where he plays the character Macrinus, was removed from the final cut. The 69-year-old actor opened up about this after being asked about the level of “gayness” depicted in the Roman Empire in the film.

“I Actually Kissed A Man”

“I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out. They cut it,” Washington said. “I think they got chicken.” He further explained, “I kissed a guy full on the lips and they, I guess they weren’t ready for that yet,” jokingly adding that his character delivers a “kiss of death” as he “killed him about five minutes later.”

Praise for Gladiator II and Paul Mescal’s Performance

Early reviews of Gladiator II have been positive, with particular praise for Paul Mescal’s “magnetic” portrayal of Lucius, which has been described as contributing to the film’s “eye-popping spectacle.” Directed by Ridley Scott and produced by Paramount Pictures, the film also stars Pedro Pascal as Acacius.

Paul Mescal’s Forehead Kiss Scene with Pedro Pascal Also Removed

Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, recently shared that another kiss—one he gave Pedro Pascal on the forehead during a fight scene rehearsal—was also ultimately removed. In an interview with a publication, the 28-year-old actor explained that he spontaneously decided to add the gesture.

“I did it in one of the takes, and then we’re getting the radio messages back to Ridley [in video village], and I was like, ‘Ridley: Kiss on the forehead, did you like it? Yay or nay?’ There was radio silence for a second,” Mescal recounted. “His radio crackles back, and [Ridley] goes, ‘I’m afraid I did.'” Despite Ridley Scott’s humorous response, the forehead kiss didn’t make it to the final version.

Denzel Washington Looks Forward to Future Roles

As Gladiator II approaches its November 22 release, Washington has shared insights into his future career plans, revealing that he’s focusing on working with top filmmakers in his upcoming roles. Appearing on Australia’s Today show, he mentioned, “For me, it’s about the filmmaker. Especially at this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best.”

Washington also hinted at potential roles, including one in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3, and mentioned his return to Broadway for a new production of Othello. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done,” he added.

