Following 'Barbie's Success, Margot Robbie To Now Produce A Movie On World's Most Popular Board Game- Deets Inside!

Following her venture into the realm of Barbie Land, producer Margot Robbie is now venturing into the lucrative world of Monopoly. Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, along with partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, are set to produce a live-action feature film based on the widely recognized real estate-themed board game. Hasbro Entertainment, the backers of Monopoly, will also be involved in the production.

Lionsgate secured its development rights to the board game following its acquisition of eOne, completed in December 2023. Monopoly holds the title of the world’s most popular board game brand, boasting 99% global awareness and availability in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1935, it has sold nearly half a billion copies worldwide.

The approach Robbie and her team will take to craft a narrative from the flat, two-dimensional world of Monopoly remains uncertain. Nonetheless, Lionsgate’s choice to entrust them with the project isn’t surprising. LuckyChap previously scored a major success with the “Barbie” movie, based on the beloved Mattel doll, which became the highest-grossing film of 2023, earning $1.4 billion globally.

While withholding specific details, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson hinted at LuckyChap’s distinct perspective on the forthcoming “Monopoly” film. The announcement was made at CinemaCon, the annual movie theatre trade show in Las Vegas, where attendees enthusiastically received the news. Fogelson expressed his confidence in LuckyChap, stating, “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.” He emphasized the company’s thoughtful project selection and clear vision, anticipating a potential blockbuster collaboration.

LuckyChap, known for its past projects such as “I, Tonya” and “Promising Young Woman,” has experienced increased demand following the success of “Barbie.” The company recently backed the Sundance film “My Old Ass,” which was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios for $15 million. Their upcoming projects include Wilde’s Christmas comedy “Naughty” for Universal Pictures.

“Monopoly is a top-tier property,” remarked LuckyChap. “Like all enduring intellectual properties, this game has captivated audiences worldwide for generations. We’re thrilled to partner with Lionsgate and Hasbro to bring this iconic game to life on the big screen.”

Zev Foreman, head of film at Hasbro Entertainment, echoed the sentiment, expressing excitement about the storytelling potential of such an iconic game. He welcomed the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate in translating this historic piece of popular culture into a cinematic experience. The project is being overseen by James Myers at Lionsgate, with Robert Melnik handling dealmaking for the studio.