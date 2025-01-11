Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

The accolade, BAFTA's highest honour, recognizes his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and his advocacy for inclusivity.

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Veteran actor Warwick Davis, renowned for his memorable roles in the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, is set to receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 16, 2025. The Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the film, television, or gaming industries.

Davis, who famously portrayed Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter films and Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), will be recognized for his decades-spanning career and his efforts to promote inclusivity in the entertainment industry. In a statement, Davis expressed his gratitude, dedicating the honour to individuals living with dwarfism and emphasizing the value of uniqueness in the arts.

“Receiving this Fellowship is a humbling experience,” said Davis. “I accept this honour on behalf of everyone with differences, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest strength.” He also acknowledged the contributions of behind-the-scenes teams, from makeup artists to camera crews, in shaping the productions he has been part of.

A Journey Beyond Acting

Apart from his on-screen achievements, Davis has been a strong advocate for inclusivity. Diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism, he co-founded Little People UK, a charity supporting individuals with dwarfism and their families. He also founded Willow Management, an agency representing actors under five feet tall, and launched the Reduced Height Theatre Company to provide opportunities for performers often excluded by traditional casting standards.

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, praised Davis for his inspiring career, stating, “Warwick is a much-loved and talented figure who has captivated audiences across generations. His dedication to inclusivity and representation in the industry is truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to honour him with this award.”

With this recognition, Davis joins an illustrious list of past BAFTA Fellows, including cinematic legends Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Judi Dench, and Sean Connery. The ceremony will celebrate not only his contributions to blockbuster franchises but also his enduring efforts to make the entertainment world more inclusive.

