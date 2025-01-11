Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Don't let the freezing weather dampen your weekend vibes. Instead, let the warmth of these shows and movies be your escape. Here are our top Netflix recommendations to make your weekend truly memorable!

After a chaotic week, it’s time to unwind and recharge. What better way to do that than with a cozy blanket, a steaming cup of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, and the perfect binge-watch lineup?

First things first—what’s new on Netflix?

Dive into a wild slice of history with Luke Sewell’s two-part limited series, Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action. This documentary unpacks the legacy of the infamous ’90s talk show that redefined trash TV and left a lasting mark on American culture.

Looking for something even more intense? Check out American Primeval, an Old West drama from Mark L. Smith and director Peter Berg. Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the series follows a group of pioneers on a brutal journey westward, showcasing grit and survival at its core.

For those who crave edge-of-your-seat storytelling, Season 6 of I AM A KILLER brings chilling accounts from convicted murderers, offering new perspectives on their crimes.

If You Have Just One Night…

Journey to the front. In Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed 2013 post-apocalyptic thriller, Snowpiercer, humanity’s last survivors endure an endless winter aboard a perpetually moving train. Based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, the train’s cars are divided by social hierarchy. Chris Evans stars as Curtis, a determined passenger from the impoverished tail section, leading a rebellion to overthrow the elite at the front. Supported by a stellar cast, including John Hurt, Octavia Spencer, and Jamie Bell, Curtis battles through each car to confront the enigmatic engineer (Ed Harris) and his chillingly pragmatic minister (Tilda Swinton).

One Can Also Include

Indulge in icy intrigue. Nicole Kidman dazzles as the commanding matriarch of a privileged New England family in The Perfect Couple, a 2024 limited series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel. Created by Jenna Lamia and directed by Susanne Bier, this six-episode drama centers on a luxurious Nantucket wedding that takes a dark turn when a murder disrupts the festivities. As investigators dig deeper, buried family secrets and simmering tensions come to light, revealing a killer among the glamorous guests. With Liev Schreiber joining Kidman as her onscreen husband, this gripping tale is perfect for a binge-worthy day.

