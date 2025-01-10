Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

The season finale of Million Dollar Listing India promises to deliver high drama and luxury as star realtor Deepti Malik aims to secure a record-breaking deal.

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

The season finale of Million Dollar Listing India promises to deliver high drama and luxury as star realtor Deepti Malik aims to secure a record-breaking deal. With a colossal ₹101 crore duplex penthouse at Magnolias, Gurgaon, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Indian adaptation of the acclaimed global franchise, produced by Banijay Asia and licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, takes viewers into the opulent world of luxury real estate.

The Magnolias: A Masterpiece of Luxury Living

The featured property, a 6 BHK duplex penthouse at DLF Magnolias, offers an expansive carpet area of approximately 8,700 sq ft. Designed with vastu compliance and adorned with imported artifacts, every corner of the property exudes elegance and grandeur. The penthouse includes a rotating marble dining table, leather-finish private study, and formal living areas adorned with exquisite art, making it a standout in the world of luxury real estate.

Deepti Malik, a leading figure in India’s luxury real estate sector, expressed her excitement about the monumental deal. “I’m thrilled to be facilitating this high-end deal, showcasing the growing demand for luxury properties in India,” Malik shared. As a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, Deepti’s journey is a testament to the changing dynamics of real estate in India. Her focus on delivering exceptional results for clients has set a benchmark for aspiring realtors.

A Turning Point for Luxury Real Estate in India

If closed, the ₹101 crore deal would mark a significant milestone, highlighting the rising demand for exclusive, high-end properties in the Indian market. Malik’s success on the show reflects the evolving aspirations of India’s elite clientele and the growing prominence of women in leadership roles within the real estate sector.

Alongside Deepti Malik, Million Dollar Listing India features some of the country’s top realtors, including Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, Karuna Gidwani, Navdeep Khanuja, and Prajesh Bhatia. Together, they navigate the competitive world of luxury property sales, bringing passion and expertise to every deal.

Watch the Grand Finale

The finale of Million Dollar Listing India will reveal whether Deepti Malik seals the record-breaking deal at DLF Magnolias. Stream all episodes exclusively on Sony LIV and witness the art of luxury real estate unfold in this captivating series.

Read More : Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Filed under

Million Dollar Listing India

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Nikhil Kamath’s Show, Here’s KeyTakeaways On Leadership, Politics And More

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Nikhil Kamath’s Show, Here’s KeyTakeaways On Leadership, Politics And...

BSF Jawans Attacked By Bangladeshi Cattle Smugglers On India-Bangladesh Border

BSF Jawans Attacked By Bangladeshi Cattle Smugglers On India-Bangladesh Border

India Prohibited From Installing Barbed Wire Fences Along Bangladesh Border

India Prohibited From Installing Barbed Wire Fences Along Bangladesh Border

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Hearing Deferred To Jan 22 Amid Lawyers’ Strike

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Hearing Deferred To Jan 22 Amid Lawyers’ Strike

Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Driver Sanjay More’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Driver Sanjay More’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

Entertainment

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox