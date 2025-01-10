Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

The season finale of Million Dollar Listing India promises to deliver high drama and luxury as star realtor Deepti Malik aims to secure a record-breaking deal.

The season finale of Million Dollar Listing India promises to deliver high drama and luxury as star realtor Deepti Malik aims to secure a record-breaking deal. With a colossal ₹101 crore duplex penthouse at Magnolias, Gurgaon, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Indian adaptation of the acclaimed global franchise, produced by Banijay Asia and licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, takes viewers into the opulent world of luxury real estate.

The Magnolias: A Masterpiece of Luxury Living

The featured property, a 6 BHK duplex penthouse at DLF Magnolias, offers an expansive carpet area of approximately 8,700 sq ft. Designed with vastu compliance and adorned with imported artifacts, every corner of the property exudes elegance and grandeur. The penthouse includes a rotating marble dining table, leather-finish private study, and formal living areas adorned with exquisite art, making it a standout in the world of luxury real estate.

Deepti Malik, a leading figure in India’s luxury real estate sector, expressed her excitement about the monumental deal. “I’m thrilled to be facilitating this high-end deal, showcasing the growing demand for luxury properties in India,” Malik shared. As a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, Deepti’s journey is a testament to the changing dynamics of real estate in India. Her focus on delivering exceptional results for clients has set a benchmark for aspiring realtors.

A Turning Point for Luxury Real Estate in India

If closed, the ₹101 crore deal would mark a significant milestone, highlighting the rising demand for exclusive, high-end properties in the Indian market. Malik’s success on the show reflects the evolving aspirations of India’s elite clientele and the growing prominence of women in leadership roles within the real estate sector.

Alongside Deepti Malik, Million Dollar Listing India features some of the country’s top realtors, including Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, Karuna Gidwani, Navdeep Khanuja, and Prajesh Bhatia. Together, they navigate the competitive world of luxury property sales, bringing passion and expertise to every deal.

Watch the Grand Finale

The finale of Million Dollar Listing India will reveal whether Deepti Malik seals the record-breaking deal at DLF Magnolias. Stream all episodes exclusively on Sony LIV and witness the art of luxury real estate unfold in this captivating series.

