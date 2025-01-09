Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s much-anticipated directorial debut, Pani, will premiere on Sony LIV on January 16. The film, which received critical acclaim during its theatrical release, immerses audiences in a gripping tale of justice, vengeance, and human resilience. At its core, Pani revolves around a single event that disrupts normalcy, unearthing hidden secrets and pushing its characters to confront their fears and moral dilemmas.

Speaking about the film’s OTT release, Joju George remarked, “Pani is more than an action thriller; it’s an exploration of the cost of uncovering hidden truths. The film touches on themes of family, loyalty, and justice, where every decision comes with significant consequences. After resonating with audiences in theaters, I’m thrilled that Pani will now reach an even wider audience on Sony LIV, allowing viewers to experience this emotional journey.”

A Stellar Cast and Craftsmanship

Joju George not only directs and writes but also stars in Pani. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George in pivotal roles.

Produced by M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under AD Studios, the film is a testament to fine craftsmanship, with cinematography by Venu ISC and Jinto George. The visual storytelling amplifies the film’s gripping narrative, delivering an engaging cinematic experience.

Themes That Resonate Deeply

Pani explores the emotional and psychological cost of truth and vengeance. It challenges viewers to reflect on the weight of decisions and their impact on relationships and society. Through its layered characters and suspenseful narrative, Pani strikes a balance between edge-of-the-seat action and thought-provoking themes.

With its OTT debut on Sony LIV, Pani is set to reach a broader audience, offering a compelling and emotional viewing experience for cinema enthusiasts.