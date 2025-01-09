Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s much-anticipated directorial debut, Pani, will premiere on Sony LIV on January 16. The film, which received critical acclaim during its theatrical release, immerses audiences in a gripping tale of justice, vengeance, and human resilience.

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s much-anticipated directorial debut, Pani, will premiere on Sony LIV on January 16. The film, which received critical acclaim during its theatrical release, immerses audiences in a gripping tale of justice, vengeance, and human resilience. At its core, Pani revolves around a single event that disrupts normalcy, unearthing hidden secrets and pushing its characters to confront their fears and moral dilemmas.

Speaking about the film’s OTT release, Joju George remarked, “Pani is more than an action thriller; it’s an exploration of the cost of uncovering hidden truths. The film touches on themes of family, loyalty, and justice, where every decision comes with significant consequences. After resonating with audiences in theaters, I’m thrilled that Pani will now reach an even wider audience on Sony LIV, allowing viewers to experience this emotional journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

A Stellar Cast and Craftsmanship

Joju George not only directs and writes but also stars in Pani. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George in pivotal roles.

Produced by M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under AD Studios, the film is a testament to fine craftsmanship, with cinematography by Venu ISC and Jinto George. The visual storytelling amplifies the film’s gripping narrative, delivering an engaging cinematic experience.

Themes That Resonate Deeply

Pani explores the emotional and psychological cost of truth and vengeance. It challenges viewers to reflect on the weight of decisions and their impact on relationships and society. Through its layered characters and suspenseful narrative, Pani strikes a balance between edge-of-the-seat action and thought-provoking themes.

With its OTT debut on Sony LIV, Pani is set to reach a broader audience, offering a compelling and emotional viewing experience for cinema enthusiasts.

Read More : Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Filed under

Joju George Pani

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing Tragic Stampede

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing...

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Man Tears Open Plane’s Exit Door To Jump Out Following Phone Argument With Girlfriend

Man Tears Open Plane’s Exit Door To Jump Out Following Phone Argument With Girlfriend

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox