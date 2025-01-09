Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

They reportedly wanted a more “pure, innocent” face, which led them to reconsider Dimri's casting. However, an insider close to Dimri strongly denied these claims, stating that discussions about her involvement were entirely fabricated.

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

A much-anticipated love story, initially branded as Aashiqui 3, has sparked confusion and controversy. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu, the film starring Kartik Aaryan was expected to be a continuation of the beloved Aashiqui franchise.

However, after various twists, the project’s direction and casting have left fans and industry insiders uncertain about its future.

Sharvari Or Triptii: Who’s Starring Opposite Kartik Aaryan?

First announced in September 2022, the film generated immense buzz due to its association with the Aashiqui franchise, known for its emotional romance and chart-topping music.

However, in March 2024, Bhushan Kumar revealed that he would be producing the film independently, leading to speculation that the movie might have been rebranded as Tu Aashiqui Hai. Reports from November suggested that Aaryan hoped to maintain its connection to the Aashiqui series. The film’s trajectory became more complicated when it was rumored that actress Triptii Dimri had been removed from the cast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

Has Triptii Dimri Quit The Film

Sources close to the production claimed that Triptii Dimri’s bold image, showcased in films like Animal and Bad Newzz, was not in line with the filmmakers’ vision for the female lead.

They reportedly wanted a more “pure, innocent” face, which led them to reconsider Dimri’s casting. However, an insider close to Dimri strongly denied these claims, stating that discussions about her involvement were entirely fabricated. The source also suggested that someone within the production might have spread these rumors to orchestrate Dimri’s exit.

A source close to the production confirmed that Aashiqui 3 has been postponed and is no longer in development. Instead, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu are working on a new love story, which is expected to begin filming soon.

The search for the female lead continues, and while reports have speculated that actress Sharvari is in the running, the source clarified that neither Dimri nor Sharvari are currently involved in the project. Sharvari is also not a part of any T-Series project at the moment.

Legal Disputes Over Aashiqui Franchise Rights

Amidst the confusion, Mukesh Bhatt, the original creator of the Aashiqui franchise, has asserted his legal control over the series. Bhatt emphasized that Bhushan Kumar cannot move forward with Aashiqui 3 without his approval.

Following a court ruling in Bhatt’s favor, T-Series is legally prohibited from using the Aashiqui title without his consent. Bhatt has made it clear that he has no interest in collaborating with Bhushan Kumar on the project, leaving the future of Aashiqui 3 uncertain.

While the excitement surrounding Kartik Aaryan’s new love story remains palpable, the confusion surrounding its production and the casting changes continue to raise questions. With the legal battle over the Aashiqui franchise still unresolved, fans are left wondering whether the film will ever see the light of day in its original form.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Heartbroken Beyond Words After Her Malibu House Burns Down In Ferocious LA Wildfire

Filed under

aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan Sharvari Triptii Dimri

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India-Taliban Hold Historic Talks On Humanitarian Assistance, Cricket and Strategic Cooperation

India-Taliban Hold Historic Talks On Humanitarian Assistance, Cricket and Strategic Cooperation

Madhya Pradesh HC Directs Centre, Govt To Digitise Medical Records Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors

Madhya Pradesh HC Directs Centre, Govt To Digitise Medical Records Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To...

Microsoft Announces Layoffs In 2025 Amid Restructuring And Performance Concerns

Microsoft Announces Layoffs In 2025 Amid Restructuring And Performance Concerns

Los Angeles Fire Update: Death Toll Reaches 5 As Wildfires Burns Down More Than 10,000 Acres Of Land

Los Angeles Fire Update: Death Toll Reaches 5 As Wildfires Burns Down More Than 10,000...

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Paris Hilton Heartbroken Beyond Words After Her Malibu House Burns Down In Ferocious LA Wildfire

Paris Hilton Heartbroken Beyond Words After Her Malibu House Burns Down In Ferocious LA Wildfire

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox