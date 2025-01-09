They reportedly wanted a more “pure, innocent” face, which led them to reconsider Dimri's casting. However, an insider close to Dimri strongly denied these claims, stating that discussions about her involvement were entirely fabricated.

A much-anticipated love story, initially branded as Aashiqui 3, has sparked confusion and controversy. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu, the film starring Kartik Aaryan was expected to be a continuation of the beloved Aashiqui franchise.

However, after various twists, the project’s direction and casting have left fans and industry insiders uncertain about its future.

Sharvari Or Triptii: Who’s Starring Opposite Kartik Aaryan?

First announced in September 2022, the film generated immense buzz due to its association with the Aashiqui franchise, known for its emotional romance and chart-topping music.

However, in March 2024, Bhushan Kumar revealed that he would be producing the film independently, leading to speculation that the movie might have been rebranded as Tu Aashiqui Hai. Reports from November suggested that Aaryan hoped to maintain its connection to the Aashiqui series. The film’s trajectory became more complicated when it was rumored that actress Triptii Dimri had been removed from the cast.

Has Triptii Dimri Quit The Film

Sources close to the production claimed that Triptii Dimri’s bold image, showcased in films like Animal and Bad Newzz, was not in line with the filmmakers’ vision for the female lead.

They reportedly wanted a more “pure, innocent” face, which led them to reconsider Dimri’s casting. However, an insider close to Dimri strongly denied these claims, stating that discussions about her involvement were entirely fabricated. The source also suggested that someone within the production might have spread these rumors to orchestrate Dimri’s exit.

A source close to the production confirmed that Aashiqui 3 has been postponed and is no longer in development. Instead, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu are working on a new love story, which is expected to begin filming soon.

The search for the female lead continues, and while reports have speculated that actress Sharvari is in the running, the source clarified that neither Dimri nor Sharvari are currently involved in the project. Sharvari is also not a part of any T-Series project at the moment.

Legal Disputes Over Aashiqui Franchise Rights

Amidst the confusion, Mukesh Bhatt, the original creator of the Aashiqui franchise, has asserted his legal control over the series. Bhatt emphasized that Bhushan Kumar cannot move forward with Aashiqui 3 without his approval.

Following a court ruling in Bhatt’s favor, T-Series is legally prohibited from using the Aashiqui title without his consent. Bhatt has made it clear that he has no interest in collaborating with Bhushan Kumar on the project, leaving the future of Aashiqui 3 uncertain.

While the excitement surrounding Kartik Aaryan’s new love story remains palpable, the confusion surrounding its production and the casting changes continue to raise questions. With the legal battle over the Aashiqui franchise still unresolved, fans are left wondering whether the film will ever see the light of day in its original form.