Paris Hilton Heartbroken Beyond Words After Her Malibu House Burns Down In Ferocious LA Wildfire

Paris Hilton’s beachfront mansion in Malibu was completely destroyed in the devastating Palisades Fire. The socialite and DJ shared her grief on Instagram, posting news footage of the ruins with the caption, “Heartbroken beyond words.”

Hilton wrote, “Watching our home burn to the ground on live TV while sitting with my family is an experience no one should endure.”

Hilton reflected on the significance of the home, revealing it held precious memories. “This is where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of creating a lifetime of memories with London,” she shared.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, both 43, share two children: 23-month-old Phoenix and 1-year-old London. She assured her followers that her family was safe and expressed her sympathy for others affected by the fires.

In her Instagram post, Hilton revealed her 11:11 Media Impact team is working on ways to assist impacted communities. She also thanked firefighters and first responders for their bravery in containing the fires and encouraged everyone to follow evacuation orders.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change,” Hilton urged.

Hilton and Reum purchased the Malibu property, valued at $8.4 million, in June 2021. It served as a vacation home, while their primary residence remains in Beverly Hills.

The Palisades Fire is part of a series of wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles County since early Tuesday. Over 15,000 acres have been consumed, and at least 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate. Officials report that this is the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Wind gusts exceeding 100 mph have fueled the flames, destroying hundreds of homes, including those of celebrities such as Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and Anna Faris.

Two civilian deaths have been reported in the Eaton Fire, one of the largest fires currently burning.

This tragedy comes just months after Hilton experienced another fire in August 2024. During the filming of her “Bad Bitch Academy” music video, her glam trailer was destroyed by an accidental blaze. At the time, Hilton expressed gratitude for her safety and the support she received.

As Los Angeles continues to battle these unprecedented wildfires, Hilton has shared resources for affected residents and animals on her Instagram Story, urging her followers to pray for the region.