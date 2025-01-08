Butler also formed connections with Gerber’s family, including her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and her father, businessman Rande Gerber. In May 2023, the couple joined the family for dinner at Roberta’s in Culver City, California.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have ended their relationship.

After over three years together, the 23-year-old model and 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actor have decided to part ways, a source confirmed to a news publication. The split reportedly occurred toward the end of 2024, according to TMZ, which also noted that Butler did not join Gerber’s family on a recent vacation to Mexico.

Representatives for both Gerber and Butler have not provided any comments on the matter.

Why Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Split After 3 Years Of Dating?

The pair first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 when they were seen attending a yoga session in Los Angeles. Their romance became public in March 2022 when they appeared together on the red carpet at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party.

In May 2022, Gerber and Butler attended the Met Gala, walking the red carpet separately but sharing a tender kiss at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase. Throughout the 2022-2023 awards season, Gerber frequently supported Butler as his performance in Elvis earned critical acclaim and accolades. The couple was spotted sharing affectionate moments at events such as the Golden Globes and the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Butler also formed connections with Gerber’s family, including her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and her father, businessman Rande Gerber. In May 2023, the couple joined the family for dinner at Roberta’s in Culver City, California.

Despite reports in May 2024 describing their relationship as strong, with the duo seen sharing affectionate moments during Memorial Day weekend in New York City, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways later in the year.

Who Is Kaia Gerber?

Kaia Gerber is an American model and actress widely recognized as one of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry. She was born on September 3, 2001, in Los Angeles, California, to supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, making her a second-generation celebrity with strong ties to the modeling world.

Career Highlights

Kaia began modeling at the age of 10 when she appeared in a campaign for Versace’s youth line, Young Versace. By her teenage years, she had signed with IMG Models and quickly rose to fame.

She has since walked for major fashion houses, including Chanel, Prada, Fendi, Alexander McQueen, and Marc Jacobs. Her debut at New York Fashion Week in 2017 marked a turning point in her career.

Kaia has graced the covers of top magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and W Magazine, establishing herself as a fashion icon.

In 2018, she won the “Model of the Year” award at The Fashion Awards, cementing her status as a leading figure in the industry.

Kaia has ventured into acting, appearing in the TV series American Horror Stories in 2021 and demonstrating her versatility as a performer.

Personal Life

Kaia is known for her grounded nature despite her fame. In addition to her high-profile modeling career, she has made headlines for her relationships, including past romances with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and Elvis star Austin Butler. She values privacy, stating that she strives to keep parts of her life “as sacred as possible.”

As the daughter of Cindy Crawford, Kaia often draws comparisons to her mother, with whom she shares striking physical similarities. Crawford has been a significant influence on Kaia’s career, offering guidance and support as she navigates the fashion industry. Her father, Rande Gerber, is a former model and successful entrepreneur known for his tequila brand, Casamigos, co-founded with George Clooney.

Kaia is involved in charitable initiatives, often using her platform to promote causes related to mental health and social justice.

Outside of modeling and acting, Kaia enjoys reading, writing, and photography. She has been vocal about her love for literature, often sharing her favorite books on social media.

Kaia Gerber continues to make waves in fashion and entertainment, solidifying her position as a modern-day icon while honoring her family legacy.

In a February interview with WSJ. Magazine, Gerber shared her perspective on keeping her relationship with Butler private, saying, “So few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.”

Before dating Butler, Gerber was in a relationship with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. Butler previously dated actress Vanessa Hudgens for eight years, with their relationship ending in January 2020.