Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially settled their divorce, five months after their unexpected separation on their second wedding anniversary. The pair, who were married in 2022, will finalize their divorce on February 20, 2024.

According to reports, they will each retain the assets they acquired individually during their brief marriage.

Division of Assets: Who is getting what?

Despite marrying without a prenuptial agreement, Lopez and Affleck’s settlement allows each to keep their respective earnings and possessions. Their combined net worth is approximately $550 million, with Lopez accounting for $400 million and Affleck contributing $150 million.

The two also reached a private agreement regarding their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they had purchased together. The house was put on the market last year, but details of the arrangement remain undisclosed.

Lopez and Affleck, who first became engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004, eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. A month later, they held a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20. However, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, citing April 26, 2024, as the date of separation.

Career and Financial Highlights During Their Marriage

During their marriage, both stars maintained active careers. Affleck continued his work with his production company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded in 2022 with Matt Damon. The company produced films such as Air, The Accountant Part 2, and Unstoppable.

Lopez, on the other hand, worked on projects including Shotgun Wedding, This Is Me… Now, and The Mother. She also dropped “Affleck” from her last name and reverted to her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, as part of the settlement.

Despite their split, the couple remains committed to staying in each other’s lives, particularly for the sake of their children. Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children—Violet (19), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12)—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Sources revealed that Lopez and Affleck continue to communicate when it involves their children and have a mutual respect for one another. The pair, while no longer romantically involved, are reportedly close to each other’s families and maintain a blended dynamic in many ways.

A Look Back at Ben- Jennifer Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2001 and became engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

While their second attempt at love didn’t last, their history and mutual respect ensure they remain on good terms, supporting one another and their families.

