Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner, both recently single after high-profile divorces, were spotted at the trendy Kemo Sabe store in Aspen, Colorado. The sighting has sparked speculation as the stars enjoyed the lively atmosphere at the celebrity-favorite hotspot on Friday.

Lopez, 55, appeared to be in high spirits during the outing, laughing and sipping on a drink. Dressed in a cozy turtleneck sweater with her hair styled in a sleek high bun, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer even displayed her playful side by sticking her tongue out at paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner, 69, mingled with other patrons at the store. The “Horizon: An American Saga” actor kept it casual yet stylish, wearing a black bubble coat, jeans, and sunglasses.

Connection Between Lopez and Costner

Though it remains unclear if Lopez and Costner interacted during the outing, the two share a mutual connection to the hit series Yellowstone. Lopez has previously expressed admiration for the show, which recently aired its Season 5 finale. Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, revealed in March 2023 that she was particularly drawn to the romantic storyline in the series.

“I’m kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” Affleck said once adding, “Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and (Kelly Reilly).”

Both stars have also experienced headline-making divorces in recent years. Costner finalized his split from Christine Baumgartner in September 2023 after an 18-year marriage, with Baumgartner later moving on with a new partner.

Similarly, Lopez and Ben Affleck ended their two-year marriage earlier this year, though they remain committed to maintaining a connection.

Ben Affleck’s Sentimental Gesture

Despite their separation, Lopez and Affleck continue to share thoughtful moments. A source revealed that Affleck recently gifted Lopez an autographed Marlon Brando book for Christmas, highlighting her admiration for the late actor.

While Costner has expressed openness to finding love again, Lopez may take a more cautious approach as she navigates life post-divorce. Both stars appear to be focusing on themselves for now, leaving fans to wonder if their paths will cross more significantly in the future.