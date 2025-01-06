Golden Globes 2025: Host Nikki Glaser Cracks Freak-Off Jokes On Diddy, Leaves Hollywood Crowd In Shock

Nikki Glaser gave a nod to Zendaya’s role in Challengers, quipping that the film was “more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card.

Nikki Glaser kicked off the 82nd Golden Globe Awards by humorously referring to the event as “Ozempic’s biggest night,” setting the tone for an evening full of sharp wit and playful banter.

The comedian wasted no time with self-deprecating humor, joking about being thrilled to address a room full of Hollywood producers at the Beverly Hilton while “fully clothed.” She reminded the audience of her roots as a stand-up comedian and frequent roaster but clarified, “I’m not here to roast you tonight. How could I? You’re all so famous, talented, and powerful—you can do anything, except tell Americans who to vote for. But don’t worry, there’s always next time.”

Nikki Glaser Jokes about Diddy and Baby Oil at The Golden Globe Awards 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tbpsZwBTDW — Dortie (@24SevenEyes) January 6, 2025

Glaser gave a nod to Zendaya’s role in Challengers, quipping that the film was “more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card.” Though the joke drew some groans, she leaned into it, lamenting that this year’s after-party might not live up to past events, suggesting it would lack flair, replacing baby oil with “just lots of olive oil.”

Throughout the night, Glaser poked fun at numerous stars, including Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, and Selena Gomez. At one point, she cheekily referred to Adrien Brody as a “two-time Holocaust survivor,” a remark typical of her edgy comedic style.

Saving her most cutting commentary for the finale, Glaser predicted the night would be remembered for reasons yet unknown. “Five years from now, people will watch clips on YouTube, spot someone in the crowd, and think, ‘Oh wow, that was before they caught that person.’” She added, “It could be anyone—it’s usually a man, but hey, maybe this time it’s a woman. Though let’s be honest, it never is. Kind of like best director.”

With her monologue complete, the award presentations began.