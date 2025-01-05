How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die?

Jolie revealed that acting began as a way to help her mother with financial responsibilities. Bertrand acted as Jolie’s manager, and the two worked as a team.

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and the significant role she played in shaping her acting career. In a recent interview, the Maria star shared heartfelt insights about her mother’s dreams, sacrifices, and enduring impact.

Marcheline Bertrand’s Dream of Acting

Marcheline Bertrand, a passionate artist, had aspirations of becoming an actress. She auditioned for theater roles in Chicago and pursued opportunities in film and television in Los Angeles. However, her path shifted after her divorce from Jon Voight at age 25, leaving her as a single mother to Angelina and her brother, James Haven.

“She chose to focus solely on motherhood,” Jolie explained, adding that her mother’s dream of acting lived on through her. “I didn’t initially choose acting—it was something that made my mom happy.”

Jolie revealed that acting began as a way to help her mother with financial responsibilities. Bertrand acted as Jolie’s manager, and the two worked as a team. “I always wanted to buy her a house and things like that—it started that way,” Jolie shared.

Coping with Loss and Its Impact on Her Career

Marcheline Bertrand passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 after battling ovarian and breast cancer. Her death deeply affected Jolie, who admitted that continuing her acting career became challenging in the aftermath.

“When my mom passed, it became harder for me to act. I realized so much of it was for her,” Jolie confessed.

Jolie frequently honors her mother’s dedication to family and literature. In a 2008 interview, she reflected on Bertrand’s selfless approach to parenting. “She reminded me of what matters most—putting yourself aside for the children you’re raising.”

At the Gotham Awards in December, Jolie recalled how Bertrand’s love for books shaped her and Haven’s lives. “She kept books in the oven because we had more books than shelves,” Jolie shared. “That was her way of solving problems while ensuring we were fed.”

In her latest role as opera legend Maria Callas in Maria, Jolie finds herself drawn to playing real-life figures. “Maria deserved empathy and understanding,” Jolie explained, emphasizing her goal of giving audiences a fresh perspective on Callas’ life, particularly during her later, more isolated years.

Angelina Jolie continues to carry the lessons and inspirations from her mother as she navigates her career and personal life, ensuring Marcheline Bertrand’s legacy lives on.

How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die?

Angelina Jolie’s mother was Marcheline Bertrand, an American actress and humanitarian. Here’s an overview of her life:

Born: May 9, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois, USA.

Heritage: Marcheline had French-Canadian, Dutch, German, and Iroquois ancestry.

Acting Career: She worked as an actress in the 1970s and appeared in small roles in TV and film, including the 1982 comedy Lookin’ to Get Out. However, she stepped back from her acting career to focus on her family.

Personal Life

Marriage: Marcheline married actor Jon Voight in 1971, and they had two children—Angelina Jolie and James Haven.

Divorce: The couple separated in 1976 and divorced in 1980. Marcheline raised her children largely as a single mother and had a profound influence on their lives.

Influence on Angelina Jolie

Marcheline inspired Angelina’s humanitarian work. She was deeply involved in charitable causes, particularly supporting Native American communities and environmental issues.

Angelina often speaks fondly of her mother, describing her as selfless, loving, and a guiding force in her life.

Later Years and Death

Marcheline battled ovarian and breast cancer for several years.

Died: January 27, 2007, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 56. Her passing had a significant impact on Angelina, who has since been vocal about genetic predispositions to cancer and has taken preventive measures for her own health.

Marcheline Bertrand remains an important figure in Angelina Jolie’s life and legacy, both personally and professionally.

