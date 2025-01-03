Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

The deal would later allow Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in a third MCU film produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, as well as an additional MCU project.

Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

For many, Dry January serves as a detox period to counter the indulgences of the previous month. For others, sobriety is more than a temporary trend—it’s a deliberate way of life.

In Hollywood’s glamorous environment, where filming schedules and lavish parties dominate, it’s common to rely on alcohol for relaxation after long days or to socialize at star-studded events.

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, has firsthand experience navigating this culture. In an interview, Holland shared insights into his journey toward sobriety and its transformative impact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Holland’s path to sobriety began three years ago when he decided to take a month-long hiatus from drinking. This break made him realize how deeply alcohol was embedded in his social routines.

Reflecting on that time, he explained, “Every Friday after work was a chance to unwind with drinks. I didn’t have any negative incidents, but I’d often drink enough to ruin the following day.” A pivotal moment came during a poker night when he felt the urge to drink to enjoy the evening. Resisting the temptation, he hasn’t consumed alcohol since January 2022.

Unlike many, Holland didn’t rely on formal programs to embrace sobriety. His determination was self-driven. “I’m pretty strong-willed. When I commit to something, I stick to it,” he shared. Throughout his journey, he leaned on a network of support that included family, friends, and colleagues—both old and new—as well as strangers who reached out to share their own sobriety experiences.

When Tom Holland Got Drunk And It Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

Tom Holland in 2019 revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was enjoying drinks at a pub with his family when Disney CEO Bob Iger called him to discuss the future of Spider-Man.

The actor reflected on the situation that ultimately led to a resolution in the long-standing dispute between Sony and Disney regarding the character’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Host Jimmy Kimmel recalled that during Iger’s previous appearance on the show, the Disney executive had credited Holland with helping to mend relations between the two entertainment giants. Holland, however, downplayed his role, humorously adding, “I saved Spider-Man!”

At the time, Holland was heartbroken over the news that negotiations between Disney and Sony had collapsed, potentially ending Spider-Man’s involvement in the MCU. Determined to express his gratitude, Holland asked for Iger’s email and awaited his response.

During a family outing at a local pub in England, Holland—who admitted to being “three pints in”—received a call from an unfamiliar number. To his surprise, it was Iger on the line.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

That conversation proved pivotal. After speaking with Holland, Iger reached out to Sony and convinced them to return to the negotiation table. Reflecting on the call during his October appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Iger noted, “It was clear how much he cared. He’s an incredible Spider-Man, and it was evident the fans wanted this to work out.” Iger acknowledged that corporate negotiations sometimes overlook the importance of the audience and the talent involved.

In September 2019, Sony and Disney announced they had reached a new agreement. The deal would allow Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in a third MCU film produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, as well as an additional MCU project.

Kimmel humorously concluded, “I’m glad you got drunk and answered Bob’s call!”

ALSO READ: Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Filed under

spider man Tom Holland

Advertisement

Also Read

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13...

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Entertainment

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox