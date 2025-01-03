The deal would later allow Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in a third MCU film produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, as well as an additional MCU project.

For many, Dry January serves as a detox period to counter the indulgences of the previous month. For others, sobriety is more than a temporary trend—it’s a deliberate way of life.

In Hollywood’s glamorous environment, where filming schedules and lavish parties dominate, it’s common to rely on alcohol for relaxation after long days or to socialize at star-studded events.

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, has firsthand experience navigating this culture. In an interview, Holland shared insights into his journey toward sobriety and its transformative impact.

Holland’s path to sobriety began three years ago when he decided to take a month-long hiatus from drinking. This break made him realize how deeply alcohol was embedded in his social routines.

Reflecting on that time, he explained, “Every Friday after work was a chance to unwind with drinks. I didn’t have any negative incidents, but I’d often drink enough to ruin the following day.” A pivotal moment came during a poker night when he felt the urge to drink to enjoy the evening. Resisting the temptation, he hasn’t consumed alcohol since January 2022.

Unlike many, Holland didn’t rely on formal programs to embrace sobriety. His determination was self-driven. “I’m pretty strong-willed. When I commit to something, I stick to it,” he shared. Throughout his journey, he leaned on a network of support that included family, friends, and colleagues—both old and new—as well as strangers who reached out to share their own sobriety experiences.

When Tom Holland Got Drunk And It Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

Tom Holland in 2019 revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was enjoying drinks at a pub with his family when Disney CEO Bob Iger called him to discuss the future of Spider-Man.

The actor reflected on the situation that ultimately led to a resolution in the long-standing dispute between Sony and Disney regarding the character’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Host Jimmy Kimmel recalled that during Iger’s previous appearance on the show, the Disney executive had credited Holland with helping to mend relations between the two entertainment giants. Holland, however, downplayed his role, humorously adding, “I saved Spider-Man!”

At the time, Holland was heartbroken over the news that negotiations between Disney and Sony had collapsed, potentially ending Spider-Man’s involvement in the MCU. Determined to express his gratitude, Holland asked for Iger’s email and awaited his response.

During a family outing at a local pub in England, Holland—who admitted to being “three pints in”—received a call from an unfamiliar number. To his surprise, it was Iger on the line.

That conversation proved pivotal. After speaking with Holland, Iger reached out to Sony and convinced them to return to the negotiation table. Reflecting on the call during his October appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Iger noted, “It was clear how much he cared. He’s an incredible Spider-Man, and it was evident the fans wanted this to work out.” Iger acknowledged that corporate negotiations sometimes overlook the importance of the audience and the talent involved.

In September 2019, Sony and Disney announced they had reached a new agreement. The deal would allow Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in a third MCU film produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, as well as an additional MCU project.

Kimmel humorously concluded, “I’m glad you got drunk and answered Bob’s call!”