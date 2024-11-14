Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here's Why!

Set to be released in 2026, the movie is expected to be a major event, with Zendaya and Holland sharing the screen alongside an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Actress Zendaya has recently opened up about her working relationship with longtime partner and fellow actor Tom Holland, revealing that collaborating with him feels completely natural.

The two first met on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017, and their professional and personal chemistry has only strengthened over the years.

When asked about the experience of acting opposite Holland, Zendaya shared, “Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him,” as per Deadline.

Zendaya also praised Holland’s dedication to his craft, noting his intense passion and unwavering commitment to his work.

“He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand per cent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him,” she said in a recent interview, as per Deadline.

Their connection isn’t just personal; it’s also professional. Zendaya continued, “It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Their shared history in the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise including their appearances in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019), and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) has clearly contributed to their comfort level on set.

Zendaya and Holland are set to reprise their roles as MJ and Peter Parker in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man 4′. Holland recently shared an exciting update about the script during an appearance on a podcast show as per Deadline.

“Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were like bouncing around the living room. This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it,” he revealed, as per Deadline.

As the pair prepares to bring their beloved characters back to the big screen, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s in store for the next chapter of the ‘Spider-Man’ saga.

In addition to ‘Spider-Man 4’, Zendaya and Holland are joining forces on another high-profile project, as per Deadline. The couple will star together in an upcoming film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Set to be released in 2026, the movie is expected to be a major event, with Zendaya and Holland sharing the screen alongside an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood hollywood news Marvel spider man Tom Holland Zendaya
Advertisement

