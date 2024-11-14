Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

On Wednesday, November 13 during his “Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers shared his take on President-elect Donald Trump’s recent Cabinet selections, including choices like Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Meyers humorously contrasted the approaches of Trump and President Joe Biden, stating, “While Biden’s looking for ways to accommodate Trump, Trump’s looking for ways to tear down everything Biden did.”

He then quipped about Trump assembling a “Pandora’s cabinet of goblins and weirdos,” saying, “Trump’s gonna sic them on the government like a bunch of ferrets on ketamine.”

Elon Musk Tapped to Lead New Government Efficiency Department

Among Trump’s picks is Elon Musk, the high-profile CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), to lead a newly proposed “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE). Teaming up with former Republican primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump claims they’ll work to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

Meyers voiced his concerns over Musk’s close ties to defense contracts and foreign governments, calling the situation “ludicrously corrupt” and adding that Musk is now “basically co-president.”

Hegseth as Defense Secretary and Meyers’ Sarcastic Take

Meyers also poked fun at Trump’s potential pick of Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, for Defense Secretary, jokingly suggesting, “It was either going to be him or the General,” alluding to the General Insurance mascot.

Meyers continued with his characteristic sarcasm: “You know what? I think this is actually good. No, it’s great. Let’s fucking go for it,” he said, ironically proposing that other government roles be filled with humorous figures like “Attorney general, how about Lionel Hutz? Health secretary, Dr. [Jonathan] Zizmor. Secretary of transportation, the guy from ‘Cash Cab.’”

Trump’s Appointments Signal an Unrestrained Approach

Closing the segment, Meyers noted that Trump’s choices suggest he’s ready to approach his second term without reservations: “One thing is clear from these appointments — Trump will not feel restrained in this second term.”

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox