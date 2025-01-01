Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Wildenstein’s transformation and her association with plastic surgery have been widely discussed over the years. Despite this, she denied ever undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the New York socialite famously nicknamed “The Catwoman” for her distinct facial features, has died at the age of 84. Her partner, Lloyd Klein, confirmed her passing, reportedly attributing her death to a pulmonary embolism. The incident occurred at a palace in Paris on Tuesday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A pulmonary embolism, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is a blockage in a lung artery caused by a blood clot, typically originating in a deep vein of the leg. In rarer cases, the clot can develop in veins elsewhere in the body.

From Marriage to Wealth to Bankruptcy

Born Jocelyne Périsset in Switzerland, Wildenstein married billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein in 1978. Their high-profile divorce in the late 1990s made headlines after Jocelyn discovered her husband Alec with a 19-year-old Russian model. The settlement left her among the world’s wealthiest individuals, awarding her $2.5 billion upfront and $100 million annually for 13 years.

However, by 2018, Wildenstein had declared bankruptcy in New York. She stated in court filings that she was unemployed, relying solely on Social Security and assistance from friends and family to cover her expenses.

Relationship with Lloyd Klein

Following her divorce, Wildenstein began a highly publicized relationship with fashion designer Lloyd Klein in 2003. Their tumultuous two-decade romance included a series of dramatic incidents, such as Wildenstein’s 2016 arrest for allegedly injuring Klein during a dispute. Days later, Klein was accused of robbery and assault while attempting to retrieve his belongings. Despite these events, the couple reconciled and remained together until her death.

Controversy Surrounding Plastic Surgery

Wildenstein’s transformation and her association with plastic surgery have been widely discussed over the years. Despite this, she denied ever undergoing cosmetic procedures. In a February interview with The Sun, she claimed, “I haven’t had plastic surgery… I don’t like to have something heavy or irreversible.”

Wildenstein is survived by her two children, Diane and Alec Jr., from her marriage to Alec Wildenstein, who passed away in 2008 at the age of 67.

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s life was marked by wealth, controversy, and a unique presence in the social spotlight, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most talked-about figures in modern society.

