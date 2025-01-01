Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
we-woman

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

The Punjabi singer could not stop praising India's vibrant culture adding that he now got to know why it is said Mera Bharat Mahaan.

Diljit Dosanjh got a perfect start to the New Year as he got to meet PM Modi. A rare sight to see, the two bonded over music,yoga and the love for music. PM Modi was impressed how the crooner has made the country proud overseas.

On the other hand, the Punjabi singer could not stop praising India’s vibrant culture adding that he now got to know why it is said, “Mera Bharat Mahaan.” During the conversation, Diljit also said the biggest magic in the country is “yog,”to which PM Modi agreed and added, “Only a person who has experienced yoga knows how powerful it is.”

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve performance in Ludhiana has found itself at the center of a legal dispute following a complaint by Panditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from a Chandigarh college.

The complaint prompted the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Punjab, to issue a notice to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner. The notice called for restrictions on specific songs in Dosanjh’s December 31, 2024, concert.

The objection centers around tracks accused of glorifying alcohol, including Patiala Pegg, 5 Tara Theke, and Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya). The notice emphasized that even altered versions of these songs should be prohibited during the live performance.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony Thattil, Here’s How They Met For The First Time

Diljit Dosanjh latest entertainment news PM Modi

