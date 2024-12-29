Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Top Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Jio, And BSNL With Free Disney+ Hotstar – Find Your Best Deal Here!

Airtel, Jio, and BSNL offer prepaid plans packed with data, unlimited calls, and free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you need a monthly, quarterly, or yearly plan, there’s a perfect option for every user. Stay connected and enjoy endless entertainment with these all-in-one prepaid plans.

Top Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Jio, And BSNL With Free Disney+ Hotstar – Find Your Best Deal Here!

In today’s fast-paced digital world, staying connected while enjoying top-tier entertainment is a must. Leading mobile service providers Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering an exciting range of prepaid plans that not only provide high-speed data and unlimited calls but also a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to enhance your entertainment experience. Whether you’re a movie lover, sports fan, or someone who enjoys binge-watching shows, these plans have something for everyone.

Airtel’s Top Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel has designed several prepaid plans that combine entertainment with connectivity. These plans are tailored to suit different needs, offering varying data, call benefits, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

  1. Rs 869 Quarterly Plan
    • Data: 3 GB per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • SMS: 100 per day
    • Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
    • This plan offers a perfect combination of entertainment and connectivity, ideal for short-term users.
  2. Rs 3,359 Annual Plan
    • Data: 2 GB per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
    • A cost-effective option for those looking to balance data and entertainment.
  3. Rs 4,499 Annual Plan
    • Data: 2.5 GB per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free
    • A great choice for long-term users who want ample data and a year-long entertainment subscription.

Jio’s Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio, too, offers a range of prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar, catering to both budget-conscious users and those who need a lot of data. The plans include both monthly and long-term options, offering great flexibility for users.

  1. Rs 949 for 84 Days
    • Data: Unlimited 5G + 2 GB of 4G data per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • Disney+ Hotstar: Free for 84 days
    • A perfect plan for users who require unlimited data and long-term entertainment.
  2. Rs 401 Monthly Plan
    • Data: 3 GB per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • Disney+ Hotstar: 1 month free
    • A budget-friendly option for those who want substantial data with a month of Disney+ Hotstar.
  3. Rs 999 Quarterly Plan
    • Data: 1.5 GB per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
    • A balanced plan offering both data and entertainment at an affordable price.
  4. Rs 2,599 Annual Plan
    • Data: 2 GB per day
    • Calls: Unlimited
    • Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free
    • The ultimate deal for long-term users, offering both ample data and a full year of entertainment.

BSNL’s Superstar Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Premium

BSNL is also in the race, offering its users a chance to enjoy Disney+ Hotstar Premium through its Superstar 300 Plan. When you opt for this plan, the activation of the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is automated. Users only need to log in using their phone number and OTP to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live sports on Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel, Jio, and BSNL have made entertainment more accessible by bundling Disney+ Hotstar with their prepaid plans, offering a blend of high-speed data, unlimited calls, and exciting content. Whether you need a short-term plan with a couple of months of Disney+ Hotstar or a long-term deal with a year’s worth of streaming, these providers have you covered. With the combination of great data, calls, and entertainment, you’re in for a treat!

ALSO READ: What Makes The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra A Game-Changer? Unveiling Its Incredible Design And Features!

Filed under

Airtel prepaid plans BSNL prepaid plans Disney+ Hotstar subscription Jio prepaid plans

Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Entertainment

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox