Top Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Jio, And BSNL With Free Disney+ Hotstar – Find Your Best Deal Here!

In today’s fast-paced digital world, staying connected while enjoying top-tier entertainment is a must. Leading mobile service providers Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering an exciting range of prepaid plans that not only provide high-speed data and unlimited calls but also a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to enhance your entertainment experience. Whether you’re a movie lover, sports fan, or someone who enjoys binge-watching shows, these plans have something for everyone.
Airtel’s Top Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel has designed several prepaid plans that combine entertainment with connectivity. These plans are tailored to suit different needs, offering varying data, call benefits, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.
- Rs 869 Quarterly Plan
- Data: 3 GB per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- SMS: 100 per day
- Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
- This plan offers a perfect combination of entertainment and connectivity, ideal for short-term users.
- Rs 3,359 Annual Plan
- Data: 2 GB per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
- A cost-effective option for those looking to balance data and entertainment.
- Rs 4,499 Annual Plan
- Data: 2.5 GB per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free
- A great choice for long-term users who want ample data and a year-long entertainment subscription.
Jio’s Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar
Jio, too, offers a range of prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar, catering to both budget-conscious users and those who need a lot of data. The plans include both monthly and long-term options, offering great flexibility for users.
- Rs 949 for 84 Days
- Data: Unlimited 5G + 2 GB of 4G data per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- Disney+ Hotstar: Free for 84 days
- A perfect plan for users who require unlimited data and long-term entertainment.
- Rs 401 Monthly Plan
- Data: 3 GB per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- Disney+ Hotstar: 1 month free
- A budget-friendly option for those who want substantial data with a month of Disney+ Hotstar.
- Rs 999 Quarterly Plan
- Data: 1.5 GB per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
- A balanced plan offering both data and entertainment at an affordable price.
- Rs 2,599 Annual Plan
- Data: 2 GB per day
- Calls: Unlimited
- Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free
- The ultimate deal for long-term users, offering both ample data and a full year of entertainment.
BSNL’s Superstar Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Premium
BSNL is also in the race, offering its users a chance to enjoy Disney+ Hotstar Premium through its Superstar 300 Plan. When you opt for this plan, the activation of the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is automated. Users only need to log in using their phone number and OTP to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live sports on Disney+ Hotstar.
Airtel, Jio, and BSNL have made entertainment more accessible by bundling Disney+ Hotstar with their prepaid plans, offering a blend of high-speed data, unlimited calls, and exciting content. Whether you need a short-term plan with a couple of months of Disney+ Hotstar or a long-term deal with a year’s worth of streaming, these providers have you covered. With the combination of great data, calls, and entertainment, you’re in for a treat!
