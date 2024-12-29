Top Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Jio, And BSNL With Free Disney+ Hotstar – Find Your Best Deal Here!

Airtel, Jio, and BSNL offer prepaid plans packed with data, unlimited calls, and free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you need a monthly, quarterly, or yearly plan, there’s a perfect option for every user. Stay connected and enjoy endless entertainment with these all-in-one prepaid plans.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, staying connected while enjoying top-tier entertainment is a must. Leading mobile service providers Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering an exciting range of prepaid plans that not only provide high-speed data and unlimited calls but also a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to enhance your entertainment experience. Whether you’re a movie lover, sports fan, or someone who enjoys binge-watching shows, these plans have something for everyone.

Airtel’s Top Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel has designed several prepaid plans that combine entertainment with connectivity. These plans are tailored to suit different needs, offering varying data, call benefits, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Rs 869 Quarterly Plan Data: 3 GB per day

3 GB per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited SMS: 100 per day

100 per day Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free

3 months free This plan offers a perfect combination of entertainment and connectivity, ideal for short-term users. Rs 3,359 Annual Plan Data: 2 GB per day

2 GB per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free

3 months free A cost-effective option for those looking to balance data and entertainment. Rs 4,499 Annual Plan Data: 2.5 GB per day

2.5 GB per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free

1 year free A great choice for long-term users who want ample data and a year-long entertainment subscription.

Jio’s Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio, too, offers a range of prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar, catering to both budget-conscious users and those who need a lot of data. The plans include both monthly and long-term options, offering great flexibility for users.

Rs 949 for 84 Days Data: Unlimited 5G + 2 GB of 4G data per day

Unlimited 5G + 2 GB of 4G data per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar: Free for 84 days

Free for 84 days A perfect plan for users who require unlimited data and long-term entertainment. Rs 401 Monthly Plan Data: 3 GB per day

3 GB per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar: 1 month free

1 month free A budget-friendly option for those who want substantial data with a month of Disney+ Hotstar. Rs 999 Quarterly Plan Data: 1.5 GB per day

1.5 GB per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free

3 months free A balanced plan offering both data and entertainment at an affordable price. Rs 2,599 Annual Plan Data: 2 GB per day

2 GB per day Calls: Unlimited

Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free

1 year free The ultimate deal for long-term users, offering both ample data and a full year of entertainment.

BSNL’s Superstar Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Premium

BSNL is also in the race, offering its users a chance to enjoy Disney+ Hotstar Premium through its Superstar 300 Plan. When you opt for this plan, the activation of the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is automated. Users only need to log in using their phone number and OTP to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live sports on Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel, Jio, and BSNL have made entertainment more accessible by bundling Disney+ Hotstar with their prepaid plans, offering a blend of high-speed data, unlimited calls, and exciting content. Whether you need a short-term plan with a couple of months of Disney+ Hotstar or a long-term deal with a year’s worth of streaming, these providers have you covered. With the combination of great data, calls, and entertainment, you’re in for a treat!

