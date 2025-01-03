Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The Truth

Despite their separation, their legal battles have continued to make headlines, with the finalization of their divorce marking the end of a significant chapter in their lives.

Angelina Jolie has expressed her disdain for dishonesty, calling out those who spread false narratives about her personal life. In a latest interview, the actress, whose divorce from Brad Pitt has just been finalized after an eight-year separation, shared her thoughts on liars.

“So many things [bother me]. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar,” Jolie revealed. Without naming anyone, she elaborated, “Someone who feels the need to avoid the truth or who isn’t fully honest about their feelings or intentions. A lot of people don’t say what they truly mean.”

Divorce Finalized After Years of Turmoil

Jolie and Pitt, who filed for divorce in September 2016, completed their divorce proceedings on Monday. A source close to Jolie shared that the actress is now focused on healing and prioritizing her time with her six children.

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” her representative stated.

Ongoing Conflict with Brad Pitt

Despite finalizing the divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remain at odds over unresolved matters, including their French vineyard, Château Miraval. Pitt sued Jolie in 2021, accusing her of breaching their agreement by selling her stake in the property.

Additionally, a source told People Magazine that Jolie hopes Pitt will cease his antagonistic behavior and work toward mending the family dynamic. “Brad has used his power and privilege to cover up his actions at the expense of his family, punishing Angelina for leaving,” the source claimed. “Angelina hopes the divorce finalization will encourage him to move on and contribute to healing their family.”

Jolie and Pitt, who tied the knot in 2014, officially parted ways in 2019. Despite their separation, their legal battles have continued to make headlines, with the finalization of their divorce marking the end of a significant chapter in their lives.

