Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

The once-iconic Brangelina era is officially over, as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt recently reached a settlement after an eight-year-long divorce battle. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Jennifer Aniston, 55, has opened up about her brief and only meeting with Angelina Jolie before Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt, then Aniston’s husband, began.

Aniston and Pitt were married in 2001, finalizing their divorce in October 2005. By January 2006, Angelina announced she was expecting Pitt’s child, following their connection while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004.

A Fateful Introduction

In a Vanity Fair interview, Aniston recalled meeting Jolie for the first and only time in a car park near the Friends set. Aniston described pulling over to introduce herself, warmly stating, “Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.”

This interaction, in hindsight, carried an ironic weight, as Pitt and Jolie reportedly fell in love while working on the film.

The End of Brangelina

The once-iconic “Brangelina” era is officially over, as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt recently reached a settlement after an eight-year-long divorce battle. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and has since been focused on “finding peace and healing” for her family, according to her lawyer, James Simon.

Angelina, whose net worth is estimated at $120 million, has reportedly declined spousal or family support from Pitt. Her lawyer added that she is “exhausted but relieved” to see this chapter of her life come to an end.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). Reports suggest Pitt’s relationship with some of his children has become strained during the divorce.

Three of their children—Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne—have dropped Pitt’s surname, opting to go by “Jolie.” Zahara reportedly initiated the change in 2023, with Shiloh and Vivienne following suit.

New Beginnings for Brad and Angelina

Since their split, both Jolie and Pitt have been the subject of relationship rumors. Pitt, 61, has found new love with 34-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. The couple went public in mid-2024 after reportedly dating for two years.

Meanwhile, Jolie, 49, has sparked speculation about her personal life after being frequently spotted with British rapper Akala, 41. However, an insider has clarified that the two are simply friends.

As the Jolie-Pitt divorce concludes, both parties appear to be moving on with their lives. For Jolie, the focus remains on her family and personal peace, while Pitt seems to be embracing a fresh chapter in his romantic life.

ALSO READ: Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained