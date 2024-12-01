This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

Pitt’s relationships with his children remain complicated. On Father’s Day, his son Pax reportedly posted a scathing message on social media, accusing Pitt of being an “awful human being” and detailing the emotional turmoil he believes Pitt has caused within the family.

Brad Pitt is reportedly making efforts to restore his public image and mend his strained relationships with his children as his divorce and ongoing legal disputes with Angelina Jolie have taken a toll on his reputation.

The former couple, who share six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox—have faced intense scrutiny since their separation in 2016.

What Is Brad Pitt’s Plan?

A Hollywood insider told a magazine that Pitt is eager to present himself as a stable and reliable individual. His relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since 2022, appears to play a significant role in this transformation.

“He wants to come across as a serious, stable guy, and having Ines around certainly reinforces that,” the source said, adding that Pitt is “desperate to repair his image.”

The couple, who made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, have showcased a seemingly steady partnership. However, sources suggest occasional imbalances in their relationship, noting that Pitt’s strong personality can sometimes come across as patronizing.

Brad Pitt’s Legal Battles and Allegations

The actor’s challenging demeanor has been highlighted in his legal battle with Jolie. A recent development saw Jolie drop her lawsuit against the FBI regarding an alleged 2016 incident aboard a private plane, where Pitt was accused of being physically violent toward her and their children. Pitt has consistently denied these claims.

Brad Pitt’s Strained Relationships with his Kids

Pitt’s relationships with his children remain complicated. On Father’s Day, his son Pax reportedly posted a scathing message on social media, accusing Pitt of being an “awful human being” and detailing the emotional turmoil he believes Pitt has caused within the family.

Despite the harsh words, Pitt remains committed to reconnecting with his children.

“He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children and will continue to try,” a source revealed. Pitt reportedly hopes that as time passes, and the children are less influenced by Jolie, they may grow closer to him.

While the journey toward reconciliation and personal growth is far from over, Brad Pitt appears steadfast in his efforts to improve both his family dynamics and public perception.

