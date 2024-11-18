Home
When Brad Pitt’s Son Dubbed Him A World-Class A**hole For Making His Kids Tremble With Fear

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade together. The split followed an alleged incident aboard a private jet in which Pitt reportedly struck Maddox, the eldest son.

When Brad Pitt's Son Dubbed Him A World-Class A**hole For Making His Kids Tremble With Fear

Purported screenshots of an Instagram Story allegedly shared by Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, have resurfaced online. The story, reportedly posted in 2020, surfaced after Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In the post, Pax allegedly criticized his father, calling him a “world-class a**hole” and accusing him of instilling fear in his four youngest children.

Harsh Allegations Against Brad Pitt

In the alleged post, Pax reportedly expressed his disdain for Pitt, saying, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.” He also hinted that the truth about their family dynamics would eventually come to light. The post included an image of Pitt holding his Oscar and a scathing Father’s Day message. Pax reportedly described Pitt as “a terrible and despicable person” and claimed his father lacked empathy, leaving the younger children afraid in his presence.

Context of the Jolie-Pitt Family Split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade together. The split followed an alleged incident aboard a private jet in which Pitt reportedly struck Maddox, the eldest son.

Jolie has spoken about her decision to leave, citing the need to prioritize her children’s healing. In a 2021 Guardian interview, she revealed concerns about her family’s safety during the marriage. Pitt, in contrast, admitted to struggles with alcoholism in a GQ interview and said he had since achieved sobriety.

Source of the Instagram Story

According to the Daily Mail, the alleged Instagram Story was shared on a private account used by Pax to interact with school friends. A source suggested that Pax typically avoids discussing his parents, making the post unusual.

The Jolie-Pitt Family

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The family dynamic has frequently drawn public and media scrutiny, particularly during and after the couple’s acrimonious divorce proceedings.

These developments underscore the ongoing tensions within the Jolie-Pitt family, as both parents continue to navigate public and private challenges related to their high-profile separation.

