PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Monday, November 18, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the just released film The Sabarmati Report, while saying "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the just released film The Sabarmati Report, while saying “A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!.” A few hours earlier on Friday, the movie premiered and started raising conversations about the Godhra train incident and aftermath of 2002.

Modi, in a message posted on the social media platform X, (formerly Twitter), while emphasizing that facts need to come out, noted that the movie is about the tragic train burning near Godhra station of Gujarat and goes ahead to describe the horrific events leading to flare-up violence in the entire state. “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” Modi wrote with his endorsement of the movie.

The Sabarmati Report: Unraveling the Saga of the Godhra Train Tragedy of 2002

Vikrant Massey, who has been featured in Mirzapur and 12th Fail, is the lead. The film revolves around the incident of the Godhra train fire of 2002, in which 59 people died by that devastating train fire. Most of these deceased were Hindu pilgrims who were heading to Ayodhya on a religious pilgrimage. What was later confirmed as an incident of arson led to full-blown riots across the state, eventually leading to the deaths of more than 1,000 people in the subsequent rioting violence.

The movie seeks to shine a light on the events that led up to the tragic incident and the subsequent riots that rocked Gujarat. As Gujarat’s Chief Minister at the time, Narendra Modi has often been at the center of debates surrounding the events of 2002. Modi’s remarks on The Sabarmati Report suggest that he views the film as a way to correct what he believes to be a skewed narrative surrounding the tragic events.

Box Office Success for The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report has made enough box office noise by garnering ₹1.69 crore on its opening day. It is a Balaji Motion Pictures and Dheeraj Sarna project, coming from Ektaa R. Kapoor. Apart from Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra are there in important roles. Despite all controversy with the subject, much interest can be seen amongst viewers regarding it. It has indeed pulled in a good opening day collection.

