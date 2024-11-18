Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Amit Shah Chairs Emergency Meeting To Address Growing Violence In Manipur

To control the increasing violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting with the top security brass on Sunday. "A more detailed review was scheduled for Monday,"

Amit Shah Chairs Emergency Meeting To Address Growing Violence In Manipur

To control the increasing violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting with the top security brass on Sunday. “A more detailed review was scheduled for Monday,” sources familiar with the matter said.

Bodies of members of the Meitei community discovered, violence erupts

Violence in Manipur increased after six members of the Meitei community were found dead. These abducted people were suspected to have been taken by Kuki rebels from Jiribam district. Protesters set tires on fire and started violent agitations after the bodies were discovered.

Shah, who was campaigning in Maharashtra in connection with elections, cut short his visit to return to the national capital for the crucial meeting, said party leaders.

Government Steps Up Response to Reprisal Killings

What began as a peaceful protest has now taken the color of “reprisal killings” allegedly carried out by both Kuki and Meitei groups, and the unrest has intensified. Now, the government has stepped up efforts to restore peace. “On Monday, Shah will chair a meeting at North Block as the government prepares to tackle the latest flare-up in violence,” a source said.

The Centre has deployed around 300 security personnel in the Imphal Valley, following a requisition from the state administration. Security forces are being deployed to key areas of Imphal and surrounding districts — Thoubal and Lilong. An official said, “The situation was better today. Last night, the houses of some other political people were vandalized. But during the day today (Sunday) there was no major violence.”

Shah to Head Summit-level Security Session on Monday

A high-level meeting has been called for on Monday at North Block, where Shah will sit with the heads of security forces and high officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau. “The government has also sent CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh to Manipur,” sources confirmed.

Curfew Imposed and Security Measures in Place to Check State of Violence

Curfew measures are strictly enforced in Imphal to maintain order amid the violence. Even with this situation, senior officers have reportedly found minor improvements in the situation. “Curfew measures in Imphal are being enforced strictly,” a senior officer said.

Government and Political Response on Recent Violence

The state coordinator of the BJP, Vishvas Pathak, clarified, “The tour of the union home minister was cancelled because of the official meetings of his ministry that came up at the last minute.” Other senior leaders, he said, addressed rallies in lieu of Shah.

More than 60,000 people have been displaced, and at least 250 persons have died in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki groups since May 2023. “The clashes have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people, effectively dividing Manipur into two ethnic enclaves – the Meitei-controlled valley and Kuki-dominated hills,” an official said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Lands In Rio de Janeiro For G20 Summit, Following Successful Visit To Nigeria

Filed under

amit shah Jiribam Meitei Violence In Manipur
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox