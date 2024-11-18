Amit Shah Chairs Emergency Meeting To Address Growing Violence In Manipur

To control the increasing violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting with the top security brass on Sunday. "A more detailed review was scheduled for Monday,"

Bodies of members of the Meitei community discovered, violence erupts

Violence in Manipur increased after six members of the Meitei community were found dead. These abducted people were suspected to have been taken by Kuki rebels from Jiribam district. Protesters set tires on fire and started violent agitations after the bodies were discovered.

Shah, who was campaigning in Maharashtra in connection with elections, cut short his visit to return to the national capital for the crucial meeting, said party leaders.

Government Steps Up Response to Reprisal Killings

What began as a peaceful protest has now taken the color of “reprisal killings” allegedly carried out by both Kuki and Meitei groups, and the unrest has intensified. Now, the government has stepped up efforts to restore peace. “On Monday, Shah will chair a meeting at North Block as the government prepares to tackle the latest flare-up in violence,” a source said.

The Centre has deployed around 300 security personnel in the Imphal Valley, following a requisition from the state administration. Security forces are being deployed to key areas of Imphal and surrounding districts — Thoubal and Lilong. An official said, “The situation was better today. Last night, the houses of some other political people were vandalized. But during the day today (Sunday) there was no major violence.”

Shah to Head Summit-level Security Session on Monday

A high-level meeting has been called for on Monday at North Block, where Shah will sit with the heads of security forces and high officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau. “The government has also sent CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh to Manipur,” sources confirmed.

Curfew Imposed and Security Measures in Place to Check State of Violence

Curfew measures are strictly enforced in Imphal to maintain order amid the violence. Even with this situation, senior officers have reportedly found minor improvements in the situation. “Curfew measures in Imphal are being enforced strictly,” a senior officer said.

Government and Political Response on Recent Violence

The state coordinator of the BJP, Vishvas Pathak, clarified, “The tour of the union home minister was cancelled because of the official meetings of his ministry that came up at the last minute.” Other senior leaders, he said, addressed rallies in lieu of Shah.

More than 60,000 people have been displaced, and at least 250 persons have died in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki groups since May 2023. “The clashes have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people, effectively dividing Manipur into two ethnic enclaves – the Meitei-controlled valley and Kuki-dominated hills,” an official said.

