PM Modi Lands In Rio de Janeiro For G20 Summit, Following Successful Visit To Nigeria

After his successful visit to Nigeria, the Prime Minister of India landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, making this the second leg of his ongoing three-nation visit. His visit would finally culminate in the participation of the 19th G20 Summit, where, along with other world leaders, he would participate in important global discussions.

Before embarking on his Brazilian tour, Modi had a fruitful visit to Nigeria. There he enjoyed substantial bilateral deliberations with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also met with the Indian diaspora. This visit to Brazil follows the very successful diplomatic visit by PM Modi to West Africa, signaling India’s strengthening global presence.

PM Modi’s Welcome and Expectations for the Summit

Announcing his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit.” The post also included images of Modi’s welcome at the airport. The PM presented his views on climate change and echoed the same. He posted, “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders.”

Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders.

India is part of the G20 Troika, which means that the country, along with Brazil and South Africa, will play a key role in the upcoming summit. Many influential leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to join the two-day G20 summit scheduled for November 18-19.

Before that: Modi to Visit Guyana

Following the G20 Summit, PM Modi will travel to Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Guyana in over 50 years. Modi’s trip underscores the strengthening of India’s diplomatic ties with South America.

Modi’s Vision: “One Earth, One Family, One Future”

During his farewell speech, Modi said that the G20 should remain a platform for global cooperation and that “This year, Brazil built on India’s legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.'” He also proved his willingness to use this G20 summit as an opportunity to enhance bilateral engagement with the leaders of the world.

This follows close on the heels of the Indian successful presidency last year in which a good number of major successes included inducting African Union as permanent member at G20, that marked a significant diplomatic high for this African country.

A First: Modi in Nigeria

During his visit to Nigeria, Modi was decorated with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), which is one of the highest national honors given by the country. Modi thus became the only second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious award, the first being Queen Elizabeth II. This is the 17th international award received by Modi from different countries.

Modi’s visit to Nigeria was particularly notable as it was the first time in 17 years that an Indian prime minister visited the West African country. During his time in Nigeria, Modi’s engagement with political leaders and the Indian diaspora further solidified India’s ties with the region.

Global Diplomacy in Full Swing

The ongoing tour is a testament to India’s growing global stature and its continued diplomatic efforts across different continents. From West Africa to South America, Modi’s tour highlights the expanding strategic partnerships that India is fostering on the world stage.

