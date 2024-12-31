A source close to Pitt disputes this view, stating that Jolie has spent the past eight years launching one-sided attacks and distorting facts, causing significant damage to those involved with the family.

Angelina Jolie is hoping that the conclusion of her lengthy divorce battle with Brad Pitt will allow them to start fresh in 2025. On December 30, they finalized their divorce, resolving a legal matter that began when Jolie filed for separation in September 2016.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, shared that the 49-year-old actress has been focused on finding peace and healing for her family. He noted that while Jolie is relieved to close this chapter, she is also exhausted from the prolonged process. A representative for Pitt, 61, chose not to comment on the divorce finalization.

An insider close to Jolie told PEOPLE that she hopes this resolution will allow Pitt to “move on” and “stop attacking her.” The source emphasized that Pitt has used his influence and privilege to cover up his actions, even attempting to blame Jolie for the challenges in his relationship with their children. Jolie is hoping that the end of their divorce will enable him to cease the attacks and focus on healing the family.

However, a source close to Pitt disputes this view, stating that Jolie has spent the past eight years launching one-sided attacks and distorting facts, causing significant damage to those involved with the family.

Despite the divorce settlement, the former couple remains in conflict over their French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt is suing Jolie for allegedly breaching an agreement when she sold her half of the property in 2021 for $67 million. In June 2024, Jolie’s lawyer urged Pitt to drop the lawsuit for the sake of the family’s healing.

On December 30, a source close to Jolie reiterated that peace and healing won’t be possible for their family until Pitt drops the lawsuit over the winery. Jolie intends to continue standing up to him until the legal dispute is resolved.

A source close to Pitt, on the other hand, described the situation with Miraval as a prime example of Jolie’s behavior, accusing her of disregarding their agreement and selling her share to a third party not aligned with their vision for the winery, solely to hurt him and take the money. Pitt’s camp believes his recent legal victories demonstrate the legitimacy of his claims.