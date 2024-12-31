Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Big Update: Actress Hopes Ex-Husband Will Stop Attacking Her But He Has This To Say

A source close to Pitt disputes this view, stating that Jolie has spent the past eight years launching one-sided attacks and distorting facts, causing significant damage to those involved with the family.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Big Update: Actress Hopes Ex-Husband Will Stop Attacking Her But He Has This To Say

Angelina Jolie is hoping that the conclusion of her lengthy divorce battle with Brad Pitt will allow them to start fresh in 2025. On December 30, they finalized their divorce, resolving a legal matter that began when Jolie filed for separation in September 2016.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, shared that the 49-year-old actress has been focused on finding peace and healing for her family. He noted that while Jolie is relieved to close this chapter, she is also exhausted from the prolonged process. A representative for Pitt, 61, chose not to comment on the divorce finalization.

An insider close to Jolie told PEOPLE that she hopes this resolution will allow Pitt to “move on” and “stop attacking her.” The source emphasized that Pitt has used his influence and privilege to cover up his actions, even attempting to blame Jolie for the challenges in his relationship with their children. Jolie is hoping that the end of their divorce will enable him to cease the attacks and focus on healing the family.

However, a source close to Pitt disputes this view, stating that Jolie has spent the past eight years launching one-sided attacks and distorting facts, causing significant damage to those involved with the family.

Despite the divorce settlement, the former couple remains in conflict over their French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt is suing Jolie for allegedly breaching an agreement when she sold her half of the property in 2021 for $67 million. In June 2024, Jolie’s lawyer urged Pitt to drop the lawsuit for the sake of the family’s healing.

On December 30, a source close to Jolie reiterated that peace and healing won’t be possible for their family until Pitt drops the lawsuit over the winery. Jolie intends to continue standing up to him until the legal dispute is resolved.

A source close to Pitt, on the other hand, described the situation with Miraval as a prime example of Jolie’s behavior, accusing her of disregarding their agreement and selling her share to a third party not aligned with their vision for the winery, solely to hurt him and take the money. Pitt’s camp believes his recent legal victories demonstrate the legitimacy of his claims.

ALSO READ: Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained

Filed under

angelina jolie brad pitt hollywood

Advertisement

Also Read

Massive Blackout Hits Puerto Rico, Causes And Impact On 1.3 Million

Massive Blackout Hits Puerto Rico, Causes And Impact On 1.3 Million

What To Expect In 2025: AI, Elon Musk, And Donald Trump’s Role In Tech

What To Expect In 2025: AI, Elon Musk, And Donald Trump’s Role In Tech

UK Special Forces Under Investigation For Alleged War Crimes In Syria

UK Special Forces Under Investigation For Alleged War Crimes In Syria

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex With 100 Men Mission

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex...

US Sanctions Iranian And Russian Entities Over Election Interference

US Sanctions Iranian And Russian Entities Over Election Interference

Entertainment

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex With 100 Men Mission

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend? John Miller Is Sick And Tired Of Actress’ Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Over Getting Too Close

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend? John Miller Is Sick And Tired Of Actress’ Ex-Husband Ben

Why Was Joe Budden Naked In A Hallway? Rapper And Podcaster Charged For Standing Completely Nude In Front Of A Neighbor’s Apartment

Why Was Joe Budden Naked In A Hallway? Rapper And Podcaster Charged For Standing Completely

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreaking Words To Angelina Jolie Right Before Brad Pitt’s Affair

Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained

Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox