Monday, January 6, 2025
A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

Triptii Dimri kicks off 2025 in Finland, experiencing the Northern Lights and snowy adventures. Read about her magical start to the new year.

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

Triptii Dimri’s passion for travel and exploration has once again enchanted her fans, as she welcomed 2025 with an unforgettable adventure in Europe. The Bad Newz actress set out to tick off a major item from her bucket list: witnessing the mesmerizing Northern Lights. Journeying across Finland and Sweden, Triptii spent hours chasing the aurora borealis, sharing her magical experience with her fans on Instagram.

In a stunning video, Triptii can be seen standing under the vibrant, colorful sky as the Northern Lights danced overhead. Expressing her awe and gratitude, she shared, “Standing beneath the Northern lights, all I could say was thank you. Thank you universe, for this wonder and for letting me start the year with a heart so full.” She went on to reveal that she had waited for three hours to witness the phenomenon, but the moment was absolutely worth the wait.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Along with her mesmerizing video of the aurora borealis, Triptii also posted a timelapse capturing the stunning display. The actress continued her New Year celebrations by sharing another heartwarming video of herself embracing the snowy landscapes. In the clip, she can be seen running, dancing, and joyfully sliding down a snowboard—reconnecting with her inner child. She captioned the video with, “Snowflakes and Smiles. Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.”

This comes after a stellar 2024 for Triptii, who left a lasting impression in Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her debut Bollywood film, Laila Majnu, was also re-released, and fans showered it with love. This year, the actress is set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustra, and she will soon join Ranbir Kapoor in the much-anticipated Animal Park.

With her breathtaking Northern Lights experience, Triptii Dimri has already kicked off 2025 on a magical note. Stay tuned for more updates on this talented actress who continues to inspire with her love for travel and adventure.

