Thursday, December 26, 2024
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Reunite for Romantic Comedy After Three-Year Rift After ‘Dostana 2’

Kartik has announced his next film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

After his hit ‘Horror-comedy’ Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is back to the romantic comedy genre.

Kartik has announced his next film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

Kartik, Karan Together ?

With this announcement, it seems Kartik and Karan Johar have finally patched up, following their highly publicized fallout during the production of Dostana 2 in 2021.

After a three-year of ‘cold war’, the two have resolved their differences and joined forces for this new project.

At an event, Karan introduced Kartik as a “superstar” with glowing praise, officially ending their rumored cold war.

Kartik to play ‘Mama’s Boy’

Kartik shared the news on his X account with a playful promo video, where he humorously reflects on his character’s complicated love life. His character, Ray, is described as a self-proclaimed “mama’s boy” with a history of chaotic breakups. The film, is set for release in Christmas 2026.

The female lead for the film has not yet been announced, but fans are already eager for more details. Adding to the excitement, Karan Johar reshared the promo on his Instagram, calling it a “merry gift this Christmas” and expressing his support for Kartik.

Kartik was last seen in *Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3*, a box office hit that reunited him with Vidya Balan and introduced Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri to the franchise. The film is set to release on Netflix on December 27.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun’s Father Announces Rs 2 Crore To Family Of Woman Killed In Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Filed under

Entertainment Karan Johar Kartik Aaryan

