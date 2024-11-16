Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Triptii Dimri, Who Is All Set To Star Opposite Dhanush In Tere Ishk Mein, Likes Nayanthara’s Post Of Accusing The Actor

Director Aanand L. Rai’s forthcoming film Tere Ishk Mein has generated a buzz in the entertainment world, with speculation suggesting that Qala actress Triptii Dimri might star opposite Dhanush.

Triptii Dimri, who is all set to star with Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, apparently liked Nayanthara’s post of her rant against the actor. A Reddit post shared the image of Tripti’s like appearing on Nayanthara’s Instagram post.

On Saturday, November 16, Tamil cinema icon Nayanthara shared an open letter addressing her strained relationship with actor-producer Dhanush K Raja. Once frequent collaborators in Tamil films, the duo’s relationship appears to have soured over the years.

Tripti Dimri who is initially rumoured to be in dhanush next movie ‘tere ishq mein’ also liked nayanthara’s post against dhanush☕
byu/Aware_Qualityy inBollyBlindsNGossip

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring jealousy towards individuals who succeed without relying on industry connections. Referring to him as a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person,” she also alleged that Dhanush has held a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

According to Nayanthara, this grudge dates back to the production of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh and featuring Nayanthara in the lead role.

About Triptii Dimri’s Film With Dhanush

Reports about Dimri’s involvement have heightened fans’ excitement, but Rai has addressed these rumors while keeping the final cast under wraps.

Speaking about the chatter, Rai stated, “Let the rumours roll, the cast will be revealed soon,” hinting at an official announcement in the near future. He also compared Tere Ishk Mein to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, which featured Dhanush, noting that while the upcoming film carries a similar emotional resonance, its storyline and depth will offer a fresh perspective.

The project, delayed due to Dhanush’s busy schedule, is now scheduled to begin filming in October. Fans eagerly await further updates as excitement for this collaboration grows.

